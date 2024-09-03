Donald Trump Gets 'Annoyed' When Melania and Barron Speak Slovenian: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
Three's a crowd! Donald Trump apparently gets left out when his youngest son, Barron Trump, and wife, Melania Trump, speak to each other in another language.
“There’s a unit within the family unit, and it’s Melania, her mother, her father, and Barron. And they all speak Slovenian,” Mary Jordan, author of The Art of Her Deal, told CBS News.
“He has said it annoys him sometimes because he has no idea what they’re saying,” Jordan added.
Melania, who was born in Slovenia, has remained away from the campaign trail as her husband runs for president for the second time.
The two are rarely seen together, but in July, she made an appearance at the Republican National Convention — though she didn't speak one word.
According to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, this was done on purpose.
"It's all by design ... And really, as we know and witnessed Melania Trump — when she was the first lady of the United States and Donald Trump was in office — she does things on her own accord and often cannot be pressured or convinced into doing something. If she does not want to do it," she said.
"I'm told by two sources that multiple people appealed personally to the former first lady to speak at this convention as we've seen, happened in the modern political era. But she declined to do so," she added.
- Donald Trump Reveals How His Youngest Son Barron Reacted to News He'd Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally
- Donald Trump Says Assassination Attempt Has Had 'No Impact' on Him: 'I Don't Think About It a Lot'
- Donald Trump Would Have 'People Around Him Encouraging His Impulses' If He's President Again, Mitt Romney Predicts
Still, people are eager for Melania to make an appearance alongside her husband again.
After the right-wing leader's senior advisor, Alina Habba, shared a video of herself giving a tour of Donald's private plane, people started asking questions about his wife.
"Where’s Melania? Why isn't she campaigning with the Donald?" the Republicans Against Trump account wrote above the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If your spouse can't campaign with you, then that tells a lot about you as a candidate. His wife doesn't want him to be president because of how dangerous he is to our country," another person wrote.
"Simple: because she hates him," a third chimed in.