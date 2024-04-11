Adam Levine's 2 Daughters Are 'Obsessed' With His Band Maroon 5: 'They Know Songs I Don't Even Remember Writing'

"The cool thing about my kids is they're obsessed with the band," Levine, 45, said of the tots he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo, 35. "It's interesting to see because they know songs that I don't even remember writing or singing."

The dad-of-three — who also has a 1-year-old son with the model — called Dusty Rose a Maroon 5 "historian."

"We're trying to get them to branch out a little bit," he joked.