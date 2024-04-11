OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Adam Levine
OK LogoNEWS

Adam Levine's 2 Daughters Are 'Obsessed' With His Band Maroon 5: 'They Know Songs I Don't Even Remember Writing'

adam levines daughters obsessed band maroon
Source: mega;@adamlevine/instagram
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Adam Levine's daughters are his biggest fans!

While chatting on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Wednesday, April 10, the singer revealed that Dusty Rose, 7, and 6-year-old Gio Grace's playlist is full of Maroon 5 tunes.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levines daughters obsessed band maroon
Source: mega

Adam Levine revealed his two daughters are 'obsessed' with his band Maroon 5.

"The cool thing about my kids is they're obsessed with the band," Levine, 45, said of the tots he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo, 35. "It's interesting to see because they know songs that I don't even remember writing or singing."

The dad-of-three — who also has a 1-year-old son with the model — called Dusty Rose a Maroon 5 "historian."

"We're trying to get them to branch out a little bit," he joked.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levines daughters obsessed band maroon
Source: @adamlevine/instagram

The singer and Behati Prinsloo have three kids in total.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Prinsloo and the girls appeared in the music video for the band's track "Middle Ground."

The vocalist also provided an update on the group during his interview, spilling, "We're definitely making new music."

"The cool thing is that ... after, I don't know, 13, 12, 13 years of doing co-writes, I finally have shut everybody out and it's just me and the band making the songs, so there's no more of that," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levines daughters obsessed band maroon
Source: mega

The band currently has a residency in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like the floodgates have kind of just opened again and it's crazy because if I had been writing up until now on my own, I might not feel the same way and it might not have poured out," Levine raved. "There's so much creativity kind of pouring out right now, so I feel like I'm in a pretty amazing spot."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Adam Levine
Article continues below advertisement

The "Sunday Morning" crooner has made work and family life his top priorities after enduring a scandal in 2022, in which a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair.

Once Stroh aired out her story, several other women came out and alleged they had flirty interactions with Levine via social media.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levines daughters obsessed band maroon
Source: mega

The couple married in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

The star denied ever hooking up with Stroh or cheating on Prinsloo, but he admitted his actions were inappropriate.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he confessed on social media in September 2022. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"In certain instances it became inappropriate," he added. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

The news broke while Prinsloo was pregnant with their third child, but she appeared to stick by his side throughout the drama.

"Behati never wanted to leave Adam, but if he’d been unwilling to change, she would’ve," a source told a news outlet. "A lot of work was done, though. Adam realized that he needed to get his act together."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.