Bella Hadid and Boyfriend Marc Kalman Secretly Split This Spring After 2 Years of Dating
Bella Hadid is focusing on herself.
According to an insider, the model and boyfriend Marc Kalman split this past spring after two years of dating.
"They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things," the insider explained of what went wrong with the private pair. "Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split."
Hadid, 26 is doing just that, as earlier today, it was revealed she's currently in a treatment facility related to her struggle with Lyme disease.
And despite what rumors are circulating online, a separate insider clarified she's "not in rehab."
"Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped," they explained of her staying away from booze. "She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem."
The star previously admitted she's "done my fair share of drinking," but it "got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."
As OK! reported, the bombshell has dealt with anxiety and depression over the years as well, something she's candidly discussed in interviews and via social media.
"I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why," she told WSJ. of hitting low points.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sometimes uploads photos of herself during "depressive episodes" to show fans that "anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way."
"Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth," she assured the public. "I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore."
