Bella Hadid and Boyfriend Marc Kalman Secretly Split This Spring After 2 Years of Dating

"They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things," the insider explained of what went wrong with the private pair. "Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split."

Hadid, 26 is doing just that, as earlier today, it was revealed she's currently in a treatment facility related to her struggle with Lyme disease.