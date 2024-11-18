Jennifer Lopez Goes Braless as She Shows Ex Ben Affleck What He's Missing: Photos
Jennifer Lopez is looking better than ever!
On Sunday, November 17, The Mother star, 55, stunned Instagram with a glimpse of her appearance, months after her separation from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.
Lopez, who filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor, 52, in August, dazzled in a chic brown coat, which she wore braless, along with a stylish ruffled skirt.
She captioned the post with two brown and white heart emojis.
Of course, fans flooded the comments with a lot of compliments.
“QUEEEN, you look stunning! 👑,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “😍 Gorgeous. Very FALL vibes too. 🤎.”
“You are the most beautiful 55-year-old woman I have ever seen,” another follower noted, while a fourth shared, “It makes me sooo happy when you post!! Love seeing you👑 you look beautiful as always🤎.”
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, tied the knot in 2022 but ended up separating in April before Lopez filed for divorce in August.
Hours after her first post, Lopez turned heads again, sharing a carousel of snaps in another jaw-dropping look.
The Atlas star looked amazing in a sheer, glittering body-hugging beaded gown that showcased her toned figure.
“Unstoppable @TheAcademy Governor’s Ball ✨,” she captioned the post, alluding to her upcoming movie.
“Wow🔥 Jen, you are our greatest pride,” one follower wrote. “I can imagine how happy you must be to be there. I feel like the nomination is finally coming 🥹🤞❤️ #UnstoppableMovie.”
“We are so proud of you!! You are Unstoppable 😍🫵🏼,” a second added.
Earlier this month, Affleck praised the singer’s performance in the highly anticipated film, which he co-produced with pal Matt Damon.
“Jennifer is spectacular,” he said about her role in the project.
However, days later, Lopez appeared to subtly throw shade during the film’s U.K. premiere.
"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," she told a reporter while on the red carpet without mentioning Affleck by name.
Clearly, the performer is more confident than ever without Affleck, as a source recently revealed weeks ago that Lopez seems ready to re-enter the dating scene.
“Obviously, she’s showing Ben what he’s missing,” the insider said, referencing her recent glamorous appearances. "She’s never looked — or felt — better, and she’s ready to date again."
The source added, “She’s not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She’s on the prowl again."
The source talked to In Touch.