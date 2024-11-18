or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez Goes Braless as She Shows Ex Ben Affleck What He's Missing: Photos

jennifer lopez stunning post divorce ben affleck
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez showcased her stunning glow-up, posting a braless outfit via Instagram.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, November 17, The Mother star, 55, stunned Instagram with a glimpse of her appearance, months after her separation from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez, who filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor, 52, in August, dazzled in a chic brown coat, which she wore braless, along with a stylish ruffled skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

She captioned the post with two brown and white heart emojis.

Of course, fans flooded the comments with a lot of compliments.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jlo/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“QUEEEN, you look stunning! 👑,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “😍 Gorgeous. Very FALL vibes too. 🤎.”

“You are the most beautiful 55-year-old woman I have ever seen,” another follower noted, while a fourth shared, “It makes me sooo happy when you post!! Love seeing you👑 you look beautiful as always🤎.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez stunning post divorce ben affleck
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez's fans could not get over how gorgeous she looked in her recent post.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, tied the knot in 2022 but ended up separating in April before Lopez filed for divorce in August.

Hours after her first post, Lopez turned heads again, sharing a carousel of snaps in another jaw-dropping look.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez stunning post divorce ben affleck
Source: MEGA

A source revealed that J.Lo is now ready to dive back into the dating pool.

Article continues below advertisement

The Atlas star looked amazing in a sheer, glittering body-hugging beaded gown that showcased her toned figure.

“Unstoppable @TheAcademy Governor’s Ball ✨,” she captioned the post, alluding to her upcoming movie.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez stunning post divorce ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez also stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Wicked.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Wow🔥 Jen, you are our greatest pride,” one follower wrote. “I can imagine how happy you must be to be there. I feel like the nomination is finally coming 🥹🤞❤️ #UnstoppableMovie.”

“We are so proud of you!! You are Unstoppable 😍🫵🏼,” a second added.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez stunning post divorce ben affleck
Source: @jlo/Instagram

The singer wore a sheer beaded gown to the Governors Awards 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jlo/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Affleck praised the singer’s performance in the highly anticipated film, which he co-produced with pal Matt Damon.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez stunning post divorce ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer is spectacular,” he said about her role in the project.

However, days later, Lopez appeared to subtly throw shade during the film’s U.K. premiere.

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," she told a reporter while on the red carpet without mentioning Affleck by name.

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly, the performer is more confident than ever without Affleck, as a source recently revealed weeks ago that Lopez seems ready to re-enter the dating scene.

“Obviously, she’s showing Ben what he’s missing,” the insider said, referencing her recent glamorous appearances. "She’s never looked — or felt — better, and she’s ready to date again."

The source added, “She’s not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She’s on the prowl again."

The source talked to In Touch.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.