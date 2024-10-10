or
'I Know I'm a Good Person': Jennifer Lopez Defends Herself Against 'Hurtful' Trolls Who Commented on Her Split From Ben Affleck

jennifer lopez split
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez defended herself against 'hurtful' comments about her split from Ben Affleck.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 7:47 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is not letting the critics get her down.

While chatting with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, the superstar opened up about the intense public scrutiny she faced during her high-profile breakup from Ben Affleck.

Despite the harsh commentary and speculation that followed, J.Lo has remained steadfast in her sense of self.

"I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff," the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist shared, adding that her world felt like it had "exploded" in the wake of their separation.

jennifer lopez knows herself best
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez believes that she is a 'good person' after her split from Ben Affleck.

However, Lopez, who has been married four times, has learned not to let outside opinions dictate her life.

"I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago," she explained.

Having navigated the spotlight for decades, she has also mastered the art of resilience.

jennifer lopezs relationship with ben affleck shortlived
Source: MEGA

J.Lo understands that people who hate her don't 'really matter.'

"To have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business," she said. "And social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Understanding that she can’t win over everyone, Lopez is staying focused on herself.

“Some people are going to love you, and some are not going to understand you. Some people just want to hate you to hate you, and none of that really matters,” the Hustlers alum said.

"This is my life’s passion. I love to sing. I love to dance. I love to act. I love to entertain. I love to create," Lopez added.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez admitted that she’s not completely unaffected by hurtful remarks.

Even though she’s strong, the “On the Floor” songstress admitted she’s only human, stating, “Please don’t get me wrong, if I see something that’s hurtful, I’m not Teflon."

"If you’re going to survive in this business, you’re going to have to understand that that’s a very small faction of people that are probably unhappy in some way," the A-listers, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony, added. “Somebody who is going to take the time to make a video just to jump on that thing — how can I pay attention to that when I have these beautiful kids and all this amazing stuff going on in my life? I can’t."

jennifer lopez kids
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez wants to 'pay attention' to her 'beautiful kids' amid her messy split from Ben Affleck.

Though she is alone, she's doing her best to stay positive and rise above the drama.

"Even in hard times, I just go, 'You know the truth.' Head high. Like they said in Finding Nemo: Keep on swimming," she declared.

