Ben Affleck's Longtime Pal Kevin Smith Says Actor's Split From Jennifer Lopez 'Breaks My Heart'
Ben Affleck's longtime friend and collaborator, Kevin Smith, opened up about the actor’s recent split from Jennifer Lopez, sharing his emotional response to the news.
“And if they’re not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I’ve always adored him,” Smith, who revived his friendship with Affleck in 2018 after several years of estrangement, said in a recent interview. “Affleck is one of my favorite people on the planet, and Lopez is wonderful too.”
While Lopez is preparing to make her first major public appearance since the divorce — she's headlining the American Music Awards’ 50th Anniversary Special this Sunday, October 6 — Affleck has been keeping a low profile and focusing on his family.
On September 30, Affleck was spotted Halloween shopping in Los Angeles with his 15-year-old child, Fin, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple also co-parent two other children, Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12.
Just a few days later, Affleck and Fin were seen in Santa Monica, with the Batman actor debuting a darker beard. Affleck looked polished, wearing a blue button-down shirt tucked into black trousers, completing the look with black dress shoes and a silver watch. Fin, meanwhile, was photographed holding a skateboard and helmet, dressed casually in cargo shorts and a black T-shirt.
Despite his calm and composed public appearances, a source revealed that the actor has been struggling behind the scenes.
"Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments," the insider shared. "As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit, and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt."
Earlier that day, Affleck was seen sitting alone in his BMW, smoking a cigarette — a habit Lopez hated.
"There’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough," the insider noted, referencing Affleck’s past struggles with substance abuse.
Thankfully, Affleck has a strong support system, which includes his ex-wife Garner, his mother and close friend Matt Damon.
"They’re all in touch with him and with each other. They act as a de facto support group for him. If they notice anything concerning, they alert one another immediately. Ben knows they’re in communication, but he’s not fully aware of the extent of their coordination," the source added.