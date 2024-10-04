Ben Affleck's Longtime Pal Kevin Smith Says Actor's Split From Jennifer Lopez 'Breaks My Heart'

Ben Affleck's longtime friend and collaborator, Kevin Smith, opened up about the actor’s recent split from Jennifer Lopez, sharing his emotional response to the news.

“And if they’re not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I’ve always adored him,” Smith, who revived his friendship with Affleck in 2018 after several years of estrangement, said in a recent interview. “Affleck is one of my favorite people on the planet, and Lopez is wonderful too.”