or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kevin Smith
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck's Longtime Pal Kevin Smith Says Actor's Split From Jennifer Lopez 'Breaks My Heart'

kevin smith ben affleck jennifer lopes
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's longtime pal Kevin Smith said the actor's split from Jennifer Lopez 'breaks my heart.'

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ben Affleck's longtime friend and collaborator, Kevin Smith, opened up about the actor’s recent split from Jennifer Lopez, sharing his emotional response to the news.

“And if they’re not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I’ve always adored him,” Smith, who revived his friendship with Affleck in 2018 after several years of estrangement, said in a recent interview. “Affleck is one of my favorite people on the planet, and Lopez is wonderful too.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

While Lopez is preparing to make her first major public appearance since the divorce — she's headlining the American Music Awards’ 50th Anniversary Special this Sunday, October 6 — Affleck has been keeping a low profile and focusing on his family.

On September 30, Affleck was spotted Halloween shopping in Los Angeles with his 15-year-old child, Fin, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple also co-parent two other children, Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a few days later, Affleck and Fin were seen in Santa Monica, with the Batman actor debuting a darker beard. Affleck looked polished, wearing a blue button-down shirt tucked into black trousers, completing the look with black dress shoes and a silver watch. Fin, meanwhile, was photographed holding a skateboard and helmet, dressed casually in cargo shorts and a black T-shirt.

Article continues below advertisement
fin affleck ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and child Fin Affleck were seen in Los Angeles Halloween shopping.

MORE ON:
Kevin Smith

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his calm and composed public appearances, a source revealed that the actor has been struggling behind the scenes.

"Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments," the insider shared. "As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit, and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck ex wife jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has been leaning on his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after his split, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier that day, Affleck was seen sitting alone in his BMW, smoking a cigarette — a habit Lopez hated.

"There’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough," the insider noted, referencing Affleck’s past struggles with substance abuse.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck support system
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's family is aware of his substance abuse issues.

Thankfully, Affleck has a strong support system, which includes his ex-wife Garner, his mother and close friend Matt Damon.

"They’re all in touch with him and with each other. They act as a de facto support group for him. If they notice anything concerning, they alert one another immediately. Ben knows they’re in communication, but he’s not fully aware of the extent of their coordination," the source added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.