Jennifer Lopez 'Truly' Believes Ben Affleck Is the 'Love of Her Life': 'Their Families Have Blended Beautifully'

Lopez, who wed Affleck in 2022, was recently asked why she felt her third marriage would be the one to make it, she admitted, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up."

"When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she admitted. "I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."