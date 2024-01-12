Jennifer Lopez 'Truly' Believes Ben Affleck Is the 'Love of Her Life': 'Their Families Have Blended Beautifully'
Jennifer Lopez knows her marriage to Ben Affleck will stand the test of time.
According to insiders close to the "Get Right" songstress, 54, she does not see any end in sight when it comes to her romance with the Gone Girl actor, 51, especially after they rekindled their early 2000s relationship.
"Not only would a fourth divorce be utterly humiliating for her, but she truly believes Ben is the love of her life," a source close to the Hollywood power couple explained.
"All in all, their families have blended beautifully, and their kids have become close. It’s their first year of marriage, and they have a lot to figure out, but they are both trying," the insider added.
Lopez, who wed Affleck in 2022, was recently asked why she felt her third marriage would be the one to make it, she admitted, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up."
"When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she admitted. "I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."
Despite the New York native's faith in her love with Affleck, some people in the pair's inner circle allegedly have their doubts.
"This is asking for trouble," a source claimed. "Jen says she and Ben have PTSD from all the scrutiny the first time around, and then in the next breath she's promoting this movie about their relationship. She's so caught up in this romance fantasy, no one can tell her to put the brakes on, not even Ben."
"All the social media posts and constant PDA, it's already over the top. Now using her marriage and private moments to promote her album is serving her relationship up on a platter for the public to devour again," the insider claimed. "Everyone's predicting it will blow up in her face."
Even Affleck's best friend Matt Damon reportedly expressed his concern. "He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" a source claimed.
