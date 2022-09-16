Ben Affleck Shows Off His A-List Smile While Strolling In Los Angeles
Smiles and strolls!
Actor Ben Affleck was spotted happily in his element earlier this week, enjoying both a cigarette and a cup of iced coffee while walking out and about in Los Angeles.
On Thursday, September 15, the Gone Girl alum was seen flashing a grin to photographers, cigarette in his mouth, as he walked towards a local cafe to pick up a cup of joe. The star kept it casual during his morning stroll, sporting a light blue and white checkered button-up and navy pants, completing his relaxed look with his subtle bracelet and his wedding ring from his recent nuptials to multi-hyphenate star, Jennifer Lopez.
Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance in 2021, first tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony in July.
"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in a special edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter shortly after their Sin City wedding, calling the celebration "exactly what we wanted."
Roughly one month later, the pair said “I do” again, this time, allowing their friends and family to celebrate with them in a lavish, much larger Georgia ceremony.
"This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now,” Lopez wrote in yet another edition of her fan newsletter following her Georgia ceremony, quoting a phrase from her new husband’s film Live By Night, which he repeated during their vows
"At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," Lopez recalled of the couple’s special day. "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life.”
And it seems the rest of her life is one she had been dreaming of for roughly two decades.
"The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel," she wrote. "No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing."
