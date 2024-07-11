OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Fuels Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors by Ditching His Wedding Ring Again

Composite photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jul. 11 2024, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Sending a message or an innocent mistake?

Ben Affleck was once again without his wedding ring on Wednesday, July 10, as published photos showed the actor's bare finger on the steering wheel as he drove to his Los Angeles office.

ben affleck wedding ring
Ben Affleck wasn't wearing his wedding ring on Wednesday, July 10.

However, just days beforehand, the dad-of-three, 51, was rocking the piece of jewelry while celebrating the Fourth of July in California, though wife Jennifer Lopez marked the holiday in the Hamptons.

ben affleck wedding ring
Jennifer Lopez and the actor tied the knot in 2022.

Affleck has ditched his wedding ring before — as has the singer, 54 — over the past few months as the spouses have been plagued by divorce rumors.

According to sources, the stars are living separately and are now trying to sell the $60 million mansion they bought together last year after tying the knot in 2022.

ben affleck wedding ring
The spouses are now living apart.

As OK! reported, the pair's issues stem from their opposing lifestyles, as the mom-of-two loves the glitz and glam while Affleck prefers to keep his life private.

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," one insider told a news outlet. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Ben Affleck
Another source shared that the Argo star is "upset" things didn't work out since JLo was his "dream woman," but he "knows ending things is the right thing" to do since it "was drama all the time" in their marriage.

They first started dating in the early 2000s and became engaged in 2002 — however, they broke up in early 2004.

ben affleck ditches wedding ring
Neither of the stars have filed for divorce.

After they each went on to marry and divorce other people, they rekindled things in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.

It's their long history that reportedly has the "Let's Get Loud" crooner "still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around" — however, Affleck is allegedly ready to move on.

"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," a source claimed. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."

Neither of the stars have filed any divorce papers.

Page Six obtained the photos of Affleck without his ring this week.

