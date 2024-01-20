Ben Affleck Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 11, on Morning Walk — See the Adorable Photos
Ben Affleck and his son, Samuel, 11, were photographed holding hands while taking a morning walk together on Friday, January 19.
The Batman actor, 51, was spotted wearing a fleece-lined, red coat, a t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans. Samuel sported a navy blue sweatshirt and khaki pants as he pulled a rolling backpack beside him.
Affleck, who is often seen walking with his son before school, also shares daughters Seraphina, 15, and Violet, 18 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The pair have been amicably co-parenting their three kiddos since their 2018 divorce following 14 years of marriage.
In July 2022, the famed actor and director tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez — who has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony — and according to insider, "their families have blended beautifully."
"Their kids have become close. It’s their first year of marriage, and they have a lot to figure out, but they are both trying," the insider shared earlier this year.
Affleck's kids also spend a considerable amount of time at the home he shares with Lopez.
"They’re settled enough that the kids are over there a lot. They all have their own rooms, of course, and have moved in some of their things," a source spilled in June 2023. "Seraphina and Emme are especially tight. It’s great that Ben has a stable home where his kids feel comfortable.”
- Doting Dad Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel From Basketball After Bonding With Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
- Sweater Weather! Handsome Dad Ben Affleck Enjoys Sunday Afternoon With Kids At Beverly Hills Farmers Market
- Doting Dad Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel From Swim Practice After Sweet Escape With Ex Jennifer Lopez — Photos
In a past interview, Lopez revealed "everything is really good" with their kids.
"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far," she gushed at the time. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Last year, Affleck reflected on how parenting can feel like a balancing act in an interview with People.
"I think, in modern parenting, especially we want to help our children. We want them to succeed. We love them so much," he explained. "And yet the real challenge is to get out of the way and let them do it on their own."