Ben Affleck 'Tired' of Being Wife Jennifer Lopez's Chauffeur as Singer 'Hates' Driving
It seems like Ben Affleck is fed up of driving his wife, Jennifer Lopez, whenever she needs him to.
According to an insider, the actor, 51, has gained the role of chauffeur — much to his dismay.
“She hates driving and feels much safer riding shotgun,” said the source. “From J.Lo’s point of view, it’s her man’s duty to get her from place to place safely.”
Since the Gone Girl alum has been behind the wheel so often, he's gotten into some mishaps, including when he recently bumped his Mercedes into a parked car.
“He’s behind the wheel twice as much, it’s no wonder he’s having fender benders," the insider shared.
Since the singer, 54, is constantly demanding him to be at her beck and call, it's making Affleck resentful. “Ben’s getting a little tired of being her chauffeur,” added the source. “He might hire himself a driver — maybe she’ll get the hint!”
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who rekindled their romance and married in 2022, have been under pressure as of late.
"The honeymoon phase is over," another source added of the Hollywood star's dynamic. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
The "Let's Get Loud" songstress has always been very conscious of her health and is constantly trying to keep her hubby in line — especially after he was spotted with a box of cigarettes, in addition to picking up some fast food in California.
According to another insider, Lopez "really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the source spilled back in June. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
Additionally, Lopez is trying to whip her man into shape!
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," the source added.
