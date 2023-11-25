Ben Affleck 'Tired' of Being Wife Jennifer Lopez's Chauffeur as Singer 'Hates' Driving

Since the Gone Girl alum has been behind the wheel so often, he's gotten into some mishaps, including when he recently bumped his Mercedes into a parked car.

“He’s behind the wheel twice as much, it’s no wonder he’s having fender benders," the insider shared.

Since the singer, 54, is constantly demanding him to be at her beck and call, it's making Affleck resentful. “Ben’s getting a little tired of being her chauffeur,” added the source. “He might hire himself a driver — maybe she’ll get the hint!”