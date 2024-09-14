or
Ben Affleck Kisses Luciana Barroso on the Head After Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon's Handhold

Composite photo of Ben Affleck and Luciana Barroso.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck leaned on Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, for support amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Sept. 14 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck is leaning on his longtime friends as he navigates his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

On Thursday, September 12, the Argo actor, 52, was seen spending time with Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, and even planted a friendly kiss on her head while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif.

ben affleck kisses luciana barroso head
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck stepped out with Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso.

Affleck rocked a navy blue suit as he shared a warm embrace with his best friend's spouse, 47, who looked chic in an all-black ensemble.

The joint outing comes days after The Martian star, 53, and the Selena actress, 55, were seen sharing an emotional moment together at the Toronto International Film Festival. Weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, she and Damon were seen chatting and holding hands during the premiere of their joint project Unstoppable.

ben affleck kisses luciana barroso head
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck kissed Luciana Barroso on the head.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” one source claimed while adding that the "Get Right" singer "is very close" with the We Bought a Zoo alum and "enjoyed spending time' with him.

Despite how intense the interaction was, Damon and Lopez reportedly did not discuss the elephant in the room. According to an insider, The Good Shepherd actor "shut down any attempt that J.Lo made to discuss Ben at the premiere."

ben affleck kisses luciana barroso head
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were seen holding hands and having a deep conversation.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
"It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral," the source added. "Her whole hand on his hand was a nice touch — but he was not having any of it. He told her he is glad she is doing well and is thankful for her participation in the film — but he made it clear he was not there to talk about Ben at all."

As OK! previously reported, Lopez officially filed to end her two-year marriage to Affleck on their second wedding anniversary in August.

ben affleck kisses luciana barroso head
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Source: OK!
"The honeymoon phase was very quick for them. Their differences came out early on in the relationship after they got married and were arguing," an insider spilled of the former duo, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021. "Being private meant different things to the two and drove a wedge between them. Their relationship was like 'opposites attract' until it wasn't. She really believes he is the love of her life, but she doesn't understand why he was done so fast."

Page Six obtained the photos of Affleck and Barroso.

