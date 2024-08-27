OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy First Connected Years Ago, Socialite Wasn't 'Thrilled' When He Started Dating Ana de Armas in 2020: Insider

Photo of Ben Affleck with Ana de Armas and an image of Kick Kennedy
Source: mega

Ben Affleck is currently single after Jennifer Lopez filed to end their marriage on August 20.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though sources insisted Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy are not romantically involved following his split from Jennifer Lopez, a new insider claimed the Oscar winner and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter first started to get to know each other years ago — but his romance with Ana de Armas resulted in Kick, 28, and the actor falling out of touch.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck and kick kennedy ana de armas insider
Source: mega

Ben Affleck was reportedly talking to Kick Kennedy in 2020 before he fell for Ana de Armas.

"Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana," the source spilled to a news outlet. "When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled."

The dad-of-three, 52, and the Knives Out actress, 36, dated through January 2021, and by that April, Ben started reconnecting with Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck and kick kennedy ana de armas insider
Source: mega

The 'Deep Water' costars dated from 2020 to 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of what's actually going on between Kick and Ben — who reportedly reconnected only recently — a source told a news outlet the Argo star is ready to start dating again.

"There are plenty of women interested in him," the source spilled. "He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck and kick kennedy ana de armas insider
Source: mega

Sources claimed the dad-of-three and Kick Kennedy's dynamic is platonic.

Article continues below advertisement

The Justice League actor is now a single man after the "Papi" singer, 55, filed to end their two-year marriage on August 20.

As OK! reported, the two struggled to be on the same page about their opposite lifestyles, while some said Affleck's moodiness took a toll on their romance.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Though the mother-of-two wanted to work things out with her estranged spouse, Ben reportledy showed no interest in doing so. The split stings ever more than usual for JLo due to their long history, as before they reconnected in 2021 and married the following year, they dated in the early 2000s and got engaged but then called it off.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck and kick kennedy ana de armas insider
Source: mega

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have ended their marriage after two years.

Article continues below advertisement

"She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale," the source shared. "She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale."

The insider insisted the mogul gave "this everything she had, her whole heart."

Article continues below advertisement

"She would have done anything to make this work," the source stated. "She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time. But she didn’t want to believe it — she truly believed love would conquer all."

Page Six reported on Kick and Ben's friendship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.