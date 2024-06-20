Ben Affleck Makes Rare Comments About Living in Wife Jennifer Lopez's 'Famous' Shadow Amid Divorce Rumors
Ben Affleck made some rare comments about his wife, Jennifer Lopez, and how she's one of the famous people in the world.
In the first episode of the new season of Hart to Heart, which is Kevin Hart’s interview show on Peacock, the actor, 51, got candid about what it's like to be married to the multihyphenate star.
He began by explaining how his kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — aren't afraid to call him out.
“My daughter is always throwing out titles to her autobiography,” Affleck explained. “We went somewhere with [Lopez] — I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this — people love her, and she really represents something important to people. [To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they're like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”
“I think it was when we rolled through Times Square,” he continued. “We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F--- it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s---. We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f------’ bananas. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit — she’s a heavy lady — and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald, that then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in.”
The Gone Girl alum noted how chaotic it felt to be in Lopez's presence.
“Then we’ve got our five kids, it’s me and Jen and what feels like hundreds of people, and they’re all screaming. And my daughter just turns to me and goes, ‘J-Lo Was My Stepmother,’” Affleck noted. “And I was like, alright that’s a good title.”
Affleck, who typically never smiles for photos, also shared why he always looks like a grump while out and about.
“I’m also a little bit shy. I don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, OK, here we go," he said.
“You have resting b---- face,” Hart joked.
“B------? Now,” Affleck responded. “I have resting hard face. People are projecting onto me something that I don’t feel about myself at all.”
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez, 54, have been going through a rough patch as of late, and it's unclear if the two can kiss and make up — again.
“She’s begged him to give their marriage a second chance,” a source dished.
However, it seems like the dad-of-three is over the drama with his wife. “The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the insider claimed.
“Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief,” they added.