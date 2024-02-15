Ben Affleck Flashes Big Smile on Morning Stroll After Getting Backlash for Constantly Looking 'Bored': Photos

Even Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, responded to people thinking her spouse is constantly miserable. "Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," the Second Act star, 54, said in a recent interview at the 2024 Golden Globes. "He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for. They don't pick up on my face!"

Despite the deceiving facial expressions, the Air actor seems extremely happy in his marriage to Lopez. "We’re real partners,” the musician gushed in a 2023 interview. “Not just in working together, but in life, as parents and as lovers. We discuss everything with each other.”

“I want his opinion. I trust him,” the “On the Floor” songstress added. “I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that’s what I have for him too.”