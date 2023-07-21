Jennifer Lopez Was a 'Very Sweet Lady' Inside Upscale Gym Before Going Off on Paparazzi Outside
Jennifer Lopez certainly knows how to turn on the charm.
After J.Lo was spotted earlier this week frantically knocking on the doors of the star-studded Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles — and before she lost it on paparazzi — she was apparently nothing but a pleasure while inside the establishment.
An employee at the upscale gym insisted that the "On The Floor" vocalist changed her tune the moment she walked into the building on Wednesday, July 19.
"She’s a very sweet lady," claimed the employee, pointing out: “The paparazzi are pretty disturbing."
"She has really polite manners. Inside the studio there is nothing like that [behavior]," added the employee, doubling down on the fact that Lopez is "really nice."
Video footage of the 53-year-old arriving and leaving the gym earlier this week went viral after she lost her cool on the paparazzi waiting outside the gym for her. After a rocky start to her day, as Lopez was locked out of the gym until someone came and opened the door for her, Lopez shouted at a pap who told her to have a good day.
"F*** you, bye!" she exclaimed as she exited the gym and headed into the SUV waiting outside for her.
Despite the employee's insistence that Lopez was one of the nicer celebrities in Hollywood, the public isn't fully convinced.
"Didn't take long for the JLo PR machine to step in and make the call. But they can't undo the photos of what she REALLY looks like," one skeptic wrote online, with another adding: "Nah, I think you folks got a look at the real JLo."
This wasn't the first time Lopez was caught appearing less-than pleased while out in public. As OK! reported, Lopez and husband Ben Affleck made headlines earlier this year after she was seen snapping at her hubby during the Grammys. In the now-viral clip, Affleck was captured whispering something into Lopez's ear, only for the Latin pop star to whip her head around and sternly say something back to her husband.
Affleck spoke out about the moment shortly after, confessing he was messing with his spouse when the cameras caught them.
Page Six spoke to the employee at Lopez's gym.