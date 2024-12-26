Single Jennifer Lopez Spends Christmas With Her 2 Kids and Sister Lynda in Snowy Aspen: Photos

Jennifer Lopez shared a festive glimpse of her Christmas celebration with twins Max and Emme.

On Christmas Eve, Lopez, who wore a white V-neck top paired with beige pleated trousers, was all smiles as she sat on the couch with her loved ones.

Jennifer Lopez made Christmas all about family this year!

"Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours 🤍🎄," she wrote in the caption.

The clip also featured a plastic box of Christmas ornaments while the kids decorated the tree.

Jennifer Lopez kept it effortlessly chic this Christmas, opting for a classic white top and beige trousers.

“♥️ May your Christmas be filled with love , and the warmth of cherished moments with family and friends. Wishing you endless joy & blessings 🙏🏻,” another added.

“Have a beautiful night with your fam ❤️ Merry Christmas, Jen!” one follower wrote.

Naturally, fans wasted no time flooding the comments with holiday cheer for the Unstoppable star.

The pop star captured a heartwarming video of her family decorating their Christmas tree.

A third gushed, “The gift that keeps on giving! 🤍 Merry Christmas mama!🎅🏼," while a fourth exclaimed, “OHHH JENNIFER YOU LOOOOK OHHHH MYY GOD OHHH WOW😍.”

This is Jennifer Lopez's first Christmas solo since her split from Ben Affleck.

The following day, the "On the Floor" singer was spotted out in Aspen, Colo., enjoying a snowy Christmas Day.

The 55-year-old bundled up in a black shearling-lined parka with a fluffy fur hood to shield herself from the snow as she grabbed a meal at the White House Tavern — a celebrity hotspot in Colorado.

Lopez kept her parka unzipped to reveal a taupe knit sweater with navy blue accents, which she paired with black skintight leggings tucked into fur-lined boots.