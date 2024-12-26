or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Single Jennifer Lopez Spends Christmas With Her 2 Kids and Sister Lynda in Snowy Aspen: Photos

jennifer lopez christmas twins emme max
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shared a festive glimpse of her Christmas celebration with twins Max and Emme.

By:

Dec. 26 2024, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez made Christmas all about family this year!

The superstar gave fans a peek into her holiday festivities on Instagram, featuring her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

On Christmas Eve, Lopez, who wore a white V-neck top paired with beige pleated trousers, was all smiles as she sat on the couch with her loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jlo/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours 🤍🎄," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip also featured a plastic box of Christmas ornaments while the kids decorated the tree.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez christmas chic look
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez kept it effortlessly chic this Christmas, opting for a classic white top and beige trousers.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans wasted no time flooding the comments with holiday cheer for the Unstoppable star.

“Have a beautiful night with your fam ❤️ Merry Christmas, Jen!” one follower wrote.

“♥️ May your Christmas be filled with love, and the warmth of cherished moments with family and friends. Wishing you endless joy & blessings 🙏🏻,” another added.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez christmas
Source: @jlo/Instagram

The pop star captured a heartwarming video of her family decorating their Christmas tree.

Article continues below advertisement

A third gushed, “The gift that keeps on giving! 🤍 Merry Christmas mama!🎅🏼," while a fourth exclaimed, “OHHH JENNIFER YOU LOOOOK OHHHH MYY GOD OHHH WOW😍.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez christmas emme
Source: MEGA

This is Jennifer Lopez's first Christmas solo since her split from Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

The following day, the "On the Floor" singer was spotted out in Aspen, Colo., enjoying a snowy Christmas Day.

The 55-year-old bundled up in a black shearling-lined parka with a fluffy fur hood to shield herself from the snow as she grabbed a meal at the White House Tavern — a celebrity hotspot in Colorado.

Lopez kept her parka unzipped to reveal a taupe knit sweater with navy blue accents, which she paired with black skintight leggings tucked into fur-lined boots.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez christmas
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez posed outside in her winter gear.

Article continues below advertisement

In another Instagram post, Lopez cozied up to her child Emme and her niece Lucie, also 16, as they sipped on warm coffees while sitting on an outdoor bench.

She added a snowflake and snowman emojis in the caption.

The next shot captured a heartwarming moment of Lucie and Emme in matching red plaid pajamas, eagerly unwrapping gifts around the beautiful Christmas tree.

Lopez’s younger sister Lynda Lopez also joined in on the fun, as she sported the same cozy plaid pajamas as Emme and Lucie.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez christmas sister lynda lopez
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Lynda Lopez shares a close bond with her step-niece Violet Affleck and even visited her at Yale in November.

Article continues below advertisement

This holiday marks her first Christmas since her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she divorced in August after their 2022 wedding.

Despite their ongoing separation, the pair are keeping things civil, as they were seen exchanging gifts a few days before Christmas. According to sources, Ben stopped by West Hollywood’s Mystery Pier Books to pick up a thoughtful present for Jennifer.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jlo/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” an insider revealed.

​​“The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well,” the source added. “It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ben was later spotted picking up his second child, Finn, formerly called Seraphina, from ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home, while Jennifer shared a sweet moment on her Instagram Story, featuring Emme singing Justin Bieber’s 2012 hit “Beauty and a Beat.”

She captioned the post: “When all the kids get together for the holidays!”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez christmas ben affleck
Source: MEGA

The estranged couple reunited before Christmas in L.A.

Page Six talked to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.