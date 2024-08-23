Stoic Ben Affleck Takes His Middle Child Fin to the Movies 2 Days After Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce
Ben Affleck is keeping busy in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez.
On the night of Thursday, August 22 — just two days after his estranged wife filed for divorce — the actor was spotted going to a movie theater in Marina Del Rey, Calif., alongside his middle child, Fin Affleck, and some of the teen's friends.
In photos, the dad-of-three — who also shares two other kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — was glued to his phone as he walked across the parking lot in a gray tee, blue button-down shirt, khaki-colored pants and Nike sneakers.
The Oscar winner, 52, looked a bit stressed and didn't crack a smile, while Fin, 15, appeared upbeat next to three of their friends as they strolled behind the Good Will Hunting star.
As OK! reported, Lopez, 55, filed the divorce papers on the two-year anniversary of their wedding after months of split speculation, citing irreconcilable differences.
One insider told a news outlet the exes' issues began on their honeymoon to Italy, as Ben grew frustrated with always being tailed by paparazzi.
His distaste for the spotlight didn't align with Lopez's glamorous and public lifestyle, which is one of the things that allegedly tore them apart.
"He was impossible to be married to. Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative," another source spilled. "She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up — it was exhausting. He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on."
Despite the triple threat's issues with Ben, it's believed that the "Waiting for Tonight" crooner wanted to work on things — however, her spouse didn't.
"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," they disclosed. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."
An additional source insisted Ben never wanted it to end this way, as the two "really loved each other" after all of their ups and downs over the years. (The stars first got together in the early 2000s and became engaged but broke it off in 2004. They then rekindled things in 2021 and married the following year.)
"They were really going to give it a try, and they did. These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it," the source noted.
However, in the end, they are "very different people."
