Ben Napier Jokes He and Look-Alike Jason Kelce Are Actually the Same Person: 'Never Been Photographed Together'

By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Ben Napier is well aware of the Jason Kelce comparisons.

Earlier this week, one of HGTV's social media accounts posted the viral photo of the shirtless NFL star celebrating brother Travis Kelce's touchdown alongside the caption, "For the last time, this is *not* Ben Napier."

"Or is it?? @jason.kelce and I have never been photographed together," Ben, 40, quipped when he reposted the original upload.

The two men do have many physical traits in common, including their build and bushy beard.

It was earlier in the football season that fans started pointing out their resemblance, which Ben's wife, Erin Napier, 38, had a laugh about.

"The Kelce brothers are sort of everywhere in our face lately and one of them gives me and apparently some of y’all Ben Napier vibes. I think their mama did something right," she wrote on social media.

As OK! reported, Jason, 36, had no regrets over his buzzy moment at the Kansas City Chiefs January 21 playoff game.

However, on an episode of his and his sibling's "New Heights" podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles center admitted that before the match, his wife, Kylie Kelce, warned him "to be on [his] best behavior" since they would be meeting Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, there.

"So she's like, 'Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low,'" Jason joked.

"I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up," he confessed of his shenanigans. "The moment we got into that suite I said, 'I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite.' And she said, 'Jason don't you dare.' I'm just letting you know what's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this."

"Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you," Travis, 34, replied of the superstar's reaction to the chaos.

While on Good Morning America days later, Kylie, 31, explained what was going through her mind during the hilarious situation.

"The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what? Go ahead. That’s my husband,'” she spilled.

"Then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m going to need you to get back in because the poor cops out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum — you’re making their jobs harder,'" she said, confessing she felt the need to "reel" her spouse back inside.

