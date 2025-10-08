or
Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Shares Funny Photo of Herself With Tissues in Her Nose After Lavish Wedding to Benny Blanco

Source: MEGA;@selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez went makeup-free as she shared a funny photo after her wedding.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez is keeping it real — even after her fairytale wedding!

Just weeks after her dreamy wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, uploaded a playful makeup-free selfie as she lounged in a white tank top with tissues stuffed in her nose.

image of Selena Gomez shared a funny makeup-free selfie with tissues in her nose just days after marrying Benny Blanco.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez shared a funny makeup-free selfie with tissues in her nose just days after marrying Benny Blanco.

Her short brown hair fell loosely to one side as she flaunted her natural glow and bare skin.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram
The wedding itself was pure magic. Gomez and Blanco exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, both dressed in Ralph Lauren. The bride stunned in a halter-style gown, while the music producer looked sharp in a black tuxedo.

image of The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The star-studded event brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Guests were reportedly shuttled to the secret location without knowing where they were headed until the very last moment.

Swift, one of Gomez’s closest friends, later cleared the air on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, shutting down rumors that she joked about her own engagement to Travis Kelce during her wedding toast.

“No one wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know this is your wedding day but—’” Swift laughed, addressing the speculation that she told Gomez, “you beat me to the altar” during the event.

image of The singer was single for 'five years' before finding love again.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The singer was single for 'five years' before finding love again.

A few days later, the new bride took to Instagram to share a few moments from the September 27 celebration — also tying in a sweet tribute to Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped October 3.

“In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator!” Gomez captioned the post. “I love you @taylorswift forever and always.”

In the first clip, Swift was seen filming Gomez as her veil was being placed, gushing, “Are you even serious? Oh my God! Look at her! Oh my God!” The "Cruel Summer" singer stunned in a sleeveless gold gown with floral appliqués.

image of Selena Gomez later posted sweet moments from the wedding, including clips of her and Taylor Swift celebrating together.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez later posted sweet moments from the wedding, including clips of her and Taylor Swift celebrating together.

The final slide was a screenshot of Gomez’s phone, showing she was listening to Swift’s latest single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” which references the Shakespearean character from Hamlet. The haunting lyrics tell a story of being saved from heartbreak.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

“I have this fixation on Shakespeare characters that I love and I can’t stand to see them meet a tragic demise,” Swift explained on Hits Radio.

She added that the song flips the script, stating, “Someone comes into your life and rescues you from the fate of being driven mad by love.”

That sentiment hit home for Gomez.

“I was alone for five years and I got really used to it,” she admitted. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

She continued, “Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone. It just happens when you least expect it.”

