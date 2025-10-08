Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Shares Funny Photo of Herself With Tissues in Her Nose After Lavish Wedding to Benny Blanco

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez is keeping it real — even after her fairytale wedding!

Just weeks after her dreamy wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, uploaded a playful makeup-free selfie as she lounged in a white tank top with tissues stuffed in her nose.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shared a funny makeup-free selfie with tissues in her nose just days after marrying Benny Blanco.

Her short brown hair fell loosely to one side as she flaunted her natural glow and bare skin.

Selena Gomez stuns in new selfie. pic.twitter.com/g49Vypyt4v — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2025 Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The wedding itself was pure magic. Gomez and Blanco exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, both dressed in Ralph Lauren. The bride stunned in a halter-style gown, while the music producer looked sharp in a black tuxedo.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The star-studded event brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Guests were reportedly shuttled to the secret location without knowing where they were headed until the very last moment.

Swift, one of Gomez’s closest friends, later cleared the air on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, shutting down rumors that she joked about her own engagement to Travis Kelce during her wedding toast. “No one wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know this is your wedding day but—’” Swift laughed, addressing the speculation that she told Gomez, “you beat me to the altar” during the event.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The singer was single for 'five years' before finding love again.

A few days later, the new bride took to Instagram to share a few moments from the September 27 celebration — also tying in a sweet tribute to Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped October 3.

“In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator!” Gomez captioned the post. “I love you @taylorswift forever and always.” In the first clip, Swift was seen filming Gomez as her veil was being placed, gushing, “Are you even serious? Oh my God! Look at her! Oh my God!” The "Cruel Summer" singer stunned in a sleeveless gold gown with floral appliqués.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez later posted sweet moments from the wedding, including clips of her and Taylor Swift celebrating together.

The final slide was a screenshot of Gomez’s phone, showing she was listening to Swift’s latest single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” which references the Shakespearean character from Hamlet. The haunting lyrics tell a story of being saved from heartbreak.

