Bernie Sanders Warns Elon Musk Is 'Clearly Running the Show' and Working Toward Privatizing 'Every Important Government Agency'

Sanders added that it'll be up to the American people to stop Trump and Musk.

"The struggle against Trump, the struggle against oligarchy, which is led by Elon Musk, the struggle against authoritarianism, the fight to make sure that the working class of this country gets a fair shake, that's not going to be won here on Capitol Hill," he explained.

"It's going to be won by millions of people all over this country standing up and saying, 'You know what? We fought and died for democracy. We're not going to move toward authoritarianism. We fought to create a country that works for all. Not just the billionaire class,'" Sanders continued.