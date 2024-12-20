Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump for 'Bowing' to 'President Elon Musk' Over Killed Spending Bill: 'The Founders Are Spinning in Their Graves'

“Yesterday, Speaker Mike Johnson had painstakingly negotiated a compromise with the Democrats to fund the government through March,” Colbert told his audience on Thursday, December 19. “But then that was all upended at the last minute by Elon Musk, who tweeted at 4:15 a.m. yesterday, ‘This bill should not pass.’”

“It makes sense that Musk would kill this at the last minute because he’s an expert at blowing things up on the launch pad,” the late-night host joked before showing a clip of a SpaceX rocket exploding.