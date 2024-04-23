OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Still 'Wants Her Son to Have the Best Birthday Possible' as She Focuses on Cancer Battle

kate middleton wants prince louis best birthday cancer battle
Source: MEGA, @PRINCEANDPRINCESSOFWALES/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Prince Louis recently celebrated his sixth birthday, and Kate Middleton hoped to make her youngest child's day special despite her ongoing cancer battle.

kate middleton wants prince louis best birthday cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is focused on caring for her kids amid cancer battle.

“With Kate’s health — and knowing what Kate is like as a person — she wants her son to have the best birthday possible, like any mother,” a palace insider told an outlet.

“She’s still going to try to make sure the day is as normal and as much fun for that child as possible, especially when they’re of that young age," they noted.

kate middleton wants prince louis best birthday cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis celebrated his sixth birthday with a 'private' party.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold admitted Kate and Prince William will have more relaxed gatherings due to the Princess of Wales' condition.

“In the past, there have been birthday parties where friends have been invited, with little George there were friends invited for parties and I believe Kate would have organized that,” Harrold shared, referring to the pair's eldest child.

“Celebrations will be more reserved and low key and there might not be a party with other children like there has been in previous years,” he continued.

kate middleton wants prince louis best birthday cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton will undergo 'preventative chemotherapy.'

On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after months of avoiding the spotlight to update the public on her well-being.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
kate middleton wants prince louis best birthday cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince William is juggling caring for Kate Middleton and royal duties.

Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

At this time, Harrold thinks the family is focused on Kate's well-being.

“Kate’s health will be a priority, but she’ll still want Louis to have as much fun as possible — how that takes shape, they may want to choose to keep private,” Harrold explained. “As a family, however, you can guarantee they will still be celebrating his birthday in some form and as normal as possible to make it a memorable day.”

“They’re a very private family as we know and I can imagine on this occasion, I’m sure it’ll be a private family occasion,” he noted.

Sources spoke to the New York Post.

