Best Boy Mom! Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments With Her 3 Sons

gwen
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 19 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

What an adorable family-of-five!

Gwen Stefani has always shown her love for her three sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. However, the boys also have a close relationship with the "Rich Girl" singer's second husband, Blake Shelton.

From a magical Mother's Day to her oldest son's first musical performance, the mother-of-three has always displayed her and her kids' cutest moments.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the blonde beauty's sweetest moments with her children!

gwen
Source: mega
On Saturday, August 12, a TikTok user shared a video of the pop sensation's oldest son, Kingston, singing at Blake's Oklahoma bar Ole Red. In a few fan clips, Gwen was visible looking immensely proud by his musical debut.

"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" Kingston said to the roaring crowd after finishing his song. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!"

gwen
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram
Back in May, Gwen commemorated the teen's 17th birthday with a gushing post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my firstborn 🤍 couldn't be more proud of u!! No matter how old u are, you’ll still be my baby boy :)," she penned alongside a slideshow of many images of Kingston and Gwen together.

gwen
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram
Just a few days before Kingston's special day, the family celebrated Mother's Day with some adorable kittens. Blake, Gavin and the three boys were all present for The Voice judge's big day, as she enjoyed a plate of homemade waffles and petted the tiny cats.

gwen
Source: mega
The brood also came together to honor Blake at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony in Hollywood, Calif., on May 12. The family was all smiles as they gathered around the country singer for this momentous event.

Source: OK!
gwen
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

In February, Gwen spotlighted her youngest son on Instagram for his 9th birthday.

"My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, apollo ♥️♥️ I love u so much," the Grammy-winner raved, alongside a snap of herself, Apollo and Blake.

