Best Boy Mom! Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments With Her 3 Sons

What an adorable family-of-five!

Gwen Stefani has always shown her love for her three sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. However, the boys also have a close relationship with the "Rich Girl" singer's second husband, Blake Shelton.

From a magical Mother's Day to her oldest son's first musical performance, the mother-of-three has always displayed her and her kids' cutest moments.