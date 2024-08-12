10 of the Best and Most Controversial Moments From the 2024 Paris Olympics: From Yusuf Dikec's Viral Shots to Simone Biles' Comeback
Bob Ballard Was Dropped From Olympics Coverage
Olympics commentator Bob Ballard received backlash at the 2024 Paris Olympics after he made sexist comments about the members of the Australian women's swim team following the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.
“Well, the women just finishing off. You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their makeup,” the veteran sportscaster commented as the team had a delay in exiting the Paris Aquatic Centre after winning the gold medal.
Ballard's Eurosport co-host, Lizzie Simmonds, responded: “Outrageous, Bob. Some of the men are doing that as well.”
Eurosport, the European pay TV company, dropped him from the coverage due to controversial comments.
On the other hand, Ballard issued an apology statement two days after making the remarks.
“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport,” he wrote on X. “I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics."
Canada's Olympic Women’s Soccer Team Got Embroiled in a Spying Scandal
In July, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) released a statement revealing that a drone was flown over its team's training grounds. Police later determined that the drone operator was Joseph Lombardi, a support staff member and "unaccredited analyst" for the Canadian's women's team.
French prosecutor's office sentenced Lombardi, who admitted to spying, to 18 months in prison.
Prosecutor David Charmatz also told The Globe that Jasmine Mander, an assistant coach, became involved in the probe due to her text exchange with Lombardi.
FIFA deducted six points from the team and banned head coach Bev Priestman for a year following the drone spying scandal. The Canadian Soccer Association was also fined $226,346, according to Reuters.
Celine Dion Made an Amazing Comeback
Celine Dion did not let her stiff-person diagnosis stop her from marking her singing comeback at the 2024 Olympics on July 26. The 56-year-old songstress sang Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour" amid her health battle.
It also became her latest Olympics comeback after previously singing at the 1996 games in Atlanta.
Katie Ledecky Became the Most Decorated American Female Athlete
With nine gold medals, Katie Ledecky officially became the most decorated American female athlete and female swimmer as she successfully defended her three-time title at her fourth Olympic Games. Her latest win in the 800-meter freestyle brings her a total of 14 Olympic medals, making her tied with Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who won nine golds between the 1950s and 1960s.
“Four times is the one that means the most to me,” said Ledecky. “I knew that August 3 is the day I won in 2012, and I didn't want August 3 to be a day that I didn't like moving forward. I felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I'm just really happy that I could get the job done.”
Lady Gaga Dazzled During the Opening Number
During the 2024 Olympics' opening ceremony, Lady Gaga delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Mon Truc en Plumes." The Dior-clad songstress wowed the crowd with her unmatched beauty as she rocked her black bustier, matching shorts and massive skirt.
Pistol Shooter Kim Yeji Made Headlines for Her Style
South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji, 31, captured everyone's hearts with her style after photos and videos of her performance went viral. Olympic fans praised her for looking like she was a main character straight out of a movie — rocking her glasses, cap and cold glare.
“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” Yeji, who broke the world record in the women's 25m pistol, said after the event. “My confidence comes from a reason. It’s confidence based on a foundation.”
Pollution Affected the Scheduled Men's Triathlon
Organizers postponed the initial schedule of the men's triathlon due to pollution levels in the Seine River following heavy rain.
"Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming," said the World Triathlon.
According to the Fluidion Open Data Initiative, the test before the competition found that concentrations of E. coli were between 3.5. It was nine times higher than the levels set by World Triathlon. The levels made it unsafe for swimming.
France spent around $1.51 billion on wastewater infrastructure to make the river swimmable, but the water quality still varied day-to-day.
Simone Biles Had a Triumphant Comeback
Simone Biles' Olympics return also made her the most decorated gymnast in history, with the 27-year-old grabbing all-around gold at the 2024 competition. Her comeback was a huge success after she dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.
“The Olympics is such a draining process for the athletes, and it’s multiple days of competition, so you definitely have to be on top of your mental as well as physical [state],” said the gymnast. “So as long as we’re doing that, then we’re good. And so far I feel good.”
The Last Supper Scene Stirred Controversy
During the 2024 Paris Olympics' opening ceremony, a controversial drag performance sparked criticisms for allegedly depicting Leonardo da Vinci's "Last Supper" painting. The event's creative director denied that they referenced the painting, while an Olympics spokesperson apologized to those offended.
Another representative later admitted to the reference, per Deadline.
After the backlash, the Vatican responded to the performance which showed "a lack of respect for others."
“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions,” it said. “At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people. The freedom of expression, which is clearly not called into question here, is limited by respect for others."
Yusuf Dikec Caught the Internet's Attention
Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec won not only a silver medal but also people's hearts following his triumphant fight in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition.
One of his most-shared images showed Dikec participating in the Olympics while wearing a simple T-shirt and keeping a hand in his pocket. He also wore a pair of glasses without a blinder or any shooting gear.
Some fans called him the "other John Wick," referring to Keanu Reeves' famous movie character.