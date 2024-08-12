10 of the Best and Most Controversial Moments From the 2024 Paris Olympics: From Yusuf Dikec's Viral Shots to Simone Biles' Comeback

Olympics commentator Bob Ballard received backlash at the 2024 Paris Olympics after he made sexist comments about the members of the Australian women's swim team following the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

“Well, the women just finishing off. You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their makeup,” the veteran sportscaster commented as the team had a delay in exiting the Paris Aquatic Centre after winning the gold medal.

Ballard's Eurosport co-host, Lizzie Simmonds, responded: “Outrageous, Bob. Some of the men are doing that as well.”

Eurosport, the European pay TV company, dropped him from the coverage due to controversial comments.

On the other hand, Ballard issued an apology statement two days after making the remarks.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport,” he wrote on X. “I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics."