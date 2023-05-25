Oprah Bombshell: TV Icon Could Replace Dianne Feinstein in Senate…

Oprah Winfrey has made a name for herself as a beloved talk show host, an author and a philanthropist, but the 69-year-old television personality could be adding U.S. Senator to her list of accomplishments very soon.

It's been rumored California Governor Gavin Newsom is considering appointing Winfrey as a replacement for democratic senior senate member Dianne Feinstein if the 89-year-old chooses to retire early from her seat.