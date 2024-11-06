Bette Midler Deletes Her X Account After Joking About Drinking Drano If Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election

Late on Tuesday, November 5, just before deleting her account, the Hocus Pocus star shared a quote by journalist H.L. Mencken.

"When a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental — men whose whole thinking is done in terms of emotion, and whose dominant emotion is dread of what they cannot understand," the post read. "So confronted, the candidate must either bark with the pack or be lost… All the odds are on the man who is, intrinsically, the most devious and mediocre — the man who can most adeptly disperse the notion that his mind is a virtual vacuum."