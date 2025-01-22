Marla Maples Gushes Over Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson's 'Gorgeousness' at the Presidential Gala

Maples has a long history with the Trump family. She met ex-husband Donald in the mid 1980s at a celebrity tennis game when he still married to his first wife, Ivana. This eventually led to them having an affair.

"Do I wish more than anything that we could have had this relationship after the divorce papers were signed? Absolutely. With all my heart," she said on "Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris" podcast. "But it didn’t happen that way. Everything had to happen in the way that it did to bring us to where we are now."

Following Donald's divorce, he and Marla welcomed their daughter, Tiffany, now 31, and they married shortly after she was born. However, their relationship didn't stand the test of time. They separated in 1997 and divorced two years later in 1999.