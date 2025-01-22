Marla Maples Gushes Over Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson's 'Gorgeousness' at the Presidential Gala
Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples appeared to make friends with Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson while attending the Presidential Gala earlier this week.
On Tuesday, January 21, Maples, 61, took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself alongside the 38-year-old socialite.
"Beauty!" she said as Anderson posed and blew kisses for the camera. "Gorgeousness. Gorgeousness!"
Anderson wore a black Safiyaa dress with a large white bow on the back. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and long, see-through, black opera gloves. Meanwhile, Maples wore a silver, sparkling, off-the-shoulder style gown for the celebratory political event.
Anderson also shared the clip to her own Instagram, captioning it: "Backstage with this beauty ready to watch some dancing."
Maples has a long history with the Trump family. She met ex-husband Donald in the mid 1980s at a celebrity tennis game when he still married to his first wife, Ivana. This eventually led to them having an affair.
"Do I wish more than anything that we could have had this relationship after the divorce papers were signed? Absolutely. With all my heart," she said on "Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris" podcast. "But it didn’t happen that way. Everything had to happen in the way that it did to bring us to where we are now."
Following Donald's divorce, he and Marla welcomed their daughter, Tiffany, now 31, and they married shortly after she was born. However, their relationship didn't stand the test of time. They separated in 1997 and divorced two years later in 1999.
As for Bettina, she recently came into the Trump family's inner circle. OK! previously reported that Don Jr. and the Palm Beach socialite sparked rumors of romance last year while the 47-year-old was believed to still be engaged to ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
However, it was later revealed that Don Jr. and Kimberly — who has since been nominated to serve as the ambassador to Greece — quietly split and began to "divide assets around the end of September."
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," Don Jr. said in a statement confirming their separation.
"I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration. She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president," he continued. "The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."