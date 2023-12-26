'Natural Beauty': Beyoncé Praised for Her 'Fresh Face' as She Goes Makeup-Free — Photo
Beyoncé is getting major praise for her makeup-free selfie!
The music icon, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, December 25, to share a slew of gorgeous snaps from her trip to Brazil. However, it was the last photo in the bunch that really had the world talking!
In the picture, Beyoncé showed off her blonde locks while snuggled up in a black hoodie without a stitch of makeup.
"Natural Beauty!" one social media user penned about the brave candid in the comments section.
"It's the fresh face selfies for ussss," a second user chimed in.
"Omg the fresh face? 😩 i'd do anything for you and i'm so serious," one devoted fan wrote.
In the other shots, the "Single Ladies" songstress rocked a denim-on-denim look while on a private plane with her husband, Jay-Z, and proudly held up the Brazilian flag.
While the comments about Beyoncé's makeup-less face have all been positive, the Dreamgirls star opened up in her new movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, about the hateful comments she and her daughter Blue Ivy, 11, received after she allowed the tot to join her tour as a dancer.
"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," the protective mom said in the film.
After Beyoncé caved and allowed her eldest child to take the stage, the negative comments rolled in. "I was pretty disappointed that she had access to them," the hit-maker explained of Blue Ivy seeing the remarks.
However, the preteen took the comments in stride. "I mean, there were lots of negative things that people had to say, but I could see that the more I do, the better I become," the young performer said.
“From now on, I’m just going to get better and better from where I am now,” Blue Ivy continued. “And on the last show, I’ll be dancing as hard as I possibly can. I feel a little bit more tough."
"Blue is fearless. But I think what I love the most is she became fearless, and I can see the confidence and her trusting herself more and more," Beyoncé gushed about her child moving past the comments.
"'My Power' is the perfect song, and the lyrics — even that war chant: That’s my bloodline ready for war, baby, let’s go!” she continued. “Blue comes up fighting against all of the negativity that was put on her just because she was our kid. She was ready to take back her power.”