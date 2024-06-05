Bianca Censori Acted 'Normal' While With Friends in Australia Despite Eyebrow-Raising Marriage to Kanye West: 'She Was Off the Clock'
Is Bianca Censori's public persona with Kanye West all an act?
According to an old friend of the Australian architect, those close to the 29-year-old believe the rapper is treating her as “some dramatic installation of art,” noting how she is different when she isn’t “working” as his muse.
The brunette beauty — who’s famous for her barely clothed outings with West — appeared to act “normal” around her old pal.
“It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job,” they said, adding that she wore a sweater dress dinner with her parents in Melbourne.
“When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect,” they spilled.
Despite reports Censori’s loved ones had lost contact with her amid her 2022 marriage to West, the source assured thisis not the case.
The family “haven’t been cut off and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her. They would have been acting differently if this was some rescue from a cult-like leader!” the friend explained.
As OK! previously reported, just days after her trip to Australia, she was seen with West entering a business meeting in Italy while wearing a tiny bodysuit.
Celebrity PR professional Katya Varbanova weighed in on how the couple’s business collaboration may affect their relationship.
"I think the couple working together is a good idea," she explained. "Bianca is not only incredibly smart and well educated, but according to her own admission, she was artistic ever since she was a child and had dreams of becoming a sculptor one day."
"So as a creative and ambitious woman she has a lot to add to any business — including Kanye's. She clearly has a distinct taste too, which is important for any business' brand strategy," Varbanova stated.
"If a couple can get along working together, it can actually make their relationship stronger and make them two feel closer, having a shared purpose, creating something together," she added.
"Plus, this way they're spending less time away from each other and traveling for business together. They're married so it is no surprise their commitments have extended to their work as well. As a couple, they clearly continue to turn heads, which brings more publicity to them as individuals and therefore their businesses," she shared.
The PR expert concluded, "They seem to thrive in the spotlight and enjoy sharing it together."
