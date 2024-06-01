'Ambitious' Bianca Censori Has 'a Lot to Add' to Husband Kanye West's Business Ventures as Couple 'Gets Closer' on New 'Collaboration'
Will business bring them together?
After Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted attending an important meeting for one of the couple’s ventures, celebrity PR professional Katya Varbanova spoke on the lovebirds’ collaboration.
"I think the couple working together is a good idea," she shared. "Bianca is not only incredibly smart and well educated but according to her own admission, she was artistic ever since she was a child and had dreams of becoming a sculptor one day."
While it is unknown what the business meeting was for, Censori looked determined with a notepad in hand.
"So as a creative and ambitious woman she has a lot to add to any business — including Kanye's. She clearly has a distinct taste too, which is important for any business' brand strategy," Varbanova added.
As for how the pair’s relationship may be affected by mixing business and pleasure, Varbanova continued: "If a couple can get along working together, it can actually make their relationship stronger and make them two feel closer, having a shared purpose, creating something together."
"Plus, this way they're spending less time away from each other and traveling for business together. They're married so it is no surprise their commitments have extended to their work as well. As a couple, they clearly continue to turn heads, which brings more publicity to them as individuals and therefore their businesses," she dished.
The PR expert noted, "They seem to thrive in the spotlight and enjoy sharing it together."
Despite the pair heading into a professional setting, Censori wore an extremely revealing outfit.
The 29-year-old stepped out of the car in a white one-piece that only covered her front and back while leaving the sides bare. The brunette beauty also donned cream wedge heels and opted for a natural, makeup-free appearance with her black hair slicked back. West, on the other hand, was fully clothed in white trousers, shoes, and a windbreaker with the hood up.
While Censori seems all in for this new collab, according to a source, the Australian native was “furious” with her husband’s adult film venture after he's been dressing her up in skimpy clothing on all their outings.
"She's freaking out, and with good reason. Kanye's been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a p--- star, and now she knows why!" the insider stated, adding how the business move could be the "last straw" for Censori and West’s marriage.
"Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale," they noted
However, Censori "wants no part of” starring in adult films."She's already got all the notoriety she needs from him, and her friends say she's ready to walk," the source said.
