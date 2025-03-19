'YE STFU': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Fires Back at Kanye West After He Defended the Disgraced Rapper in Shocking Rant
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura weighed in on Kanye West continuing to defend the disgraced music mogul on social media.
Ventura, 38, recently reshared a post on her Instagram Story that featured a screenshot from Playboi Carti's account, which read, "YE STFU," as a direct response to West.
The Instagram post was in response to West, 47, accusing Ventura of extortion in a rant he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, March 18, questioning her actions regarding Diddy, 55.
"HOW EVERY N----- YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF," Ye wrote. "SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?"
"CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS [sic] LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME," he continued.
Ventura, who dated Diddy for nearly a decade, claimed the music mogul was abusive to her throughout their relationship and even raped her when she tried to leave him.
The About Time singer claimed Diddy often "punched, beat, kicked and stomped on her," resulting in "bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding."
In addition, she claimed the "Last Night" rapper forced her to engage in sexual acts with male s-- workers that he made her find online.
The rapper and his ex-girlfriend reached a confidential settlement only one day after she filed a federal lawsuit.
Not long after, old surveillance video from a hotel showed Combs attacking Ventura.
West began defending Combs in February when he took to X to post "FREE PUFF," referencing one of Combs' longtime monikers.
In another post, he called on powerful figures in the Black community to stand by Combs, calling the embattled record executive his "idol" and "hero."
"ALL THESE CELEBRITY N------ AND B------ IS P---- YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S---. F--- ALL THAT WOKE S--- N----- ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING," he ranted. "THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT. YALL F------ KNOW THAT. AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F------ INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM. THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US."
"WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AIN’T NOBODY DO NOTHING. I WAS P---- THEN TOO. CHRIS BROWN, IT’S TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF," he continued, referring to Brown, who has faced numerous allegations of abuse and sexual assault after a 2009 arrest for physically attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna.
West’s latest posts come after he teased a song with Diddy featuring his daughter North, 11, and claimed that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, attempted to stop him from releasing the track.
He shared since-deleted screenshots of Kardashian’s alleged messages.
"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop," Kardashian allegedly wrote. "I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her."