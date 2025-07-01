or
Bianca Censori's Look-Alike Sister Angelina Sends Cryptic Message Amid Concerns About Sibling's Marriage to Kanye West

Photo of Angelina Censori; picture of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram; MEGA

Angelina Censori looks just like her sister, Bianca.

By:

July 1 2025, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET

Is Angelina Censori trying to tell us something?

The younger sister of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 1, with a cryptic message about her emotions after spending time with the controversial couple in Japan last month.

Angelina Censori Hints She's Not Happy

bianca censori sister angelina cryptic message marriage kanye west
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori is the younger sister of Kanye West's wife, Bianca.

"Do I look happy to you?" Angelina captioned her post, seeming to imply she hasn't been feeling cheerful lately, as the carousel of images featured the 20-year-old making a straight face at the camera.

Angelina looked just like her sister in the photos — some of which were black-and-white Polaroids — as her similarly colored brown eyes and long lashes and stared directly into the camera.

Censori Sisters Love Stripping Down for Social Media

bianca censori sister angelina cryptic message marriage kanye west
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram; MEGA

Bianca Censori and her sister, Angelina, have a similarly revealing presence on social media.

The Censori sisters frequently have the same vibe on social media by sharing stripped-down snaps of themselves and teasing their followers in little-to-no clothing.

While critics have accused Kanye of forcing Bianca to wear extremely revealing outfits — or lack thereof — Angelina tends to pose in bikinis or flattering dresses.

Bianca Censori

bianca censori sister angelina cryptic message marriage kanye west
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori recently joined her sister and Kanye West in Japan.

Angelina appears to have a bit more freedom to do as she pleases than her older sister, as Kanye himself admitted to having control over his wife.

"Every man needs himself a Bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master," the "Heartless" rapper declared in May — months after making similar claims about his dominance over the Australian model.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage Sparks Concern

bianca censori sister angelina cryptic message marriage kanye west
Source: MEGA

Fans think Kanye West makes his wife appear in public with little-to-no clothes on.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he exclaimed after Bianca posed nearly-naked on the Grammy’s red carpet in February. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."

At the time, Kanye continued: "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."

Kanye later defended his wife against haters, insisting "anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame."

"She been dressing naked for 2 years," he noted. "Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."

