Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian Breaks Down the Chicest Looks From 'RHOBH' Season 14

Composite photo of Lauren Sebastian and the cast of 'RHOBH.'
Source: @ laurensebastianofficial/INSTAGRAM/BRAVO

Big Blonde Hair's Lauren Sebastian dishes exclusively with OK! about the glamorous looks of the women of 'RHOBH.'

By:

March 18 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills always up the ante when it comes to fashion.

Owner of the wildly successful Instagram account Big Blonde Hair Lauren Sebastian chats exclusively with OK! about how the California women are bringing style and glamour to Season 14.

Kyle Richards

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: BRAVO

"She is so laidback, which a lot of people like because it's relatable," Sebastian says of Kyle Richards' style. "They [the audience] can shop her pieces, but she's definitely changed things up. She's going back to some older stuff and pulling from the archives."

"You can tell there is a little bit of that Morgan Wade influence," she adds of the Halloween actress' close friendship with the country singer.

Dorit Kemsley

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: @doritkemsley/INSTAGRAM

"She looks better than ever, but last season and more so this season, she started with the quiet luxury, like the Max Mara outfits," the fashion maven notes of Dorit Kemsley. "Things that are more understated but still cost a lot of money. Even when she wore a lot of older vintage looks last season, she's not even doing that this season."

Sutton Stracke

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: BRAVO

"She is classic but always has a little bit of a southern flair," Sebastian points out about Sutton Stracke's atheistic. "She's always wearing something feminine, like florals or ruffles, in her more dressed-up looks. She's got her jeans and a top routine that she's doing for casual and then going really feminine for bigger events. She's always nice and tailored."

Garcelle Beauvais

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: BRAVO

"She looks good in everything. I don't think she ever gets it wrong," the entrepreneur explains of Garcelle Beauvais. "She's doing these embellished blouses for casual and going a little bit bolder, which I think looks really nice on her."

Erika Jayne

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: @theprettymess/INSTAGRAM

"We used to see her in those red latex outfits. I like what she wears, but she's definitely toned it down a little more than she used to be," Sebastain notes of Erika Jayne's looks. "But out of everything, I really loved the 4th of July party where she wore the little denim Good American dress."

Bozoma Saint John

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: @badassboz/INSTAGRAM

Out of the entire cast, the influencer names newbie Bozoma Saint John as the "one to watch" this season. "She's being so dramatic with her looks and even at her house, the loungewear is so elegant," Sebastian says. "The bold prints, the colors and the cutouts. Everything is so amazing. She's also wearing smaller and more independent designers."

Jennifer Tilly

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: Bravo

"She has the most interesting style and is not taking cues from anybody else," Sebastian adds of "friend of" Jennifer Tilly. "She has the money and will do what she wants. She has all these pieces that you don't see anywhere else and it makes it so fun. If other Housewives wore what she wore, they would look ridiculous, but in conjunction with her personality, it's all perfect."

Kathy Hilton

big blonde hairs lauren sebastian breaks down rhobh season fashion
Source: BRAVO

"We can always count on some sort of a print or bold color from her," Sebastian notes of Kathy Hilton. "She recently wore a purple printed button-down shirt and skirt set and people were really into — but she's always consistent."

