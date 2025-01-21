'Big Brother UK' Star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace Reveals She 'Nearly Died' From Taking 'Black Market' Ozempic
Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, who previously starred on Big Brother UK, revealed she almost died after getting Ozempic from the black market.
After her best friend died, Horgan-Wallce shared she gained 28 pounds and decided to take matters into her own hands to get thinner.
"I won't lie, and I'm not proud, but I bought Ozempic injections from the black market... I must have had a dodgy batch because my body reacted so badly,” she revealed. “For three days, I thought I was going to die. I was in my bed, waking up vomiting, suffering with diarrhea and falling asleep again. At one point, I had three bags of vomit by my bedside.”
The reality starlet explained she started losing her vision, with her eyes getting so blurry she couldn’t even make out her cell phone.
“I had no idea what was going to happen to me,” she detailed.
Rather than seek medical care, Horgan-Wallace claimed she avoided doing so out of being “too embarrassed” because of what she’d done.
“I felt guilty over wasting NHS resources when I'd done this to myself,” she explained to The Mirror.
The former reality show competitor claimed the “horrific” situation was the “most serious” health issue she had ever been through in her life.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"My message is do not do it,” Horgan-Wallace warned. “I nearly died because of that s---. Your life is not worth losing over losing weight. Don't cut corners with your health, and don't buy stuff off the black market because you don't know what's in it. It's the most horrific health issue I've ever been through, and I will never do it again."
Ozempic is a very popular drug of choice in the celebrity world as of late. While losing weight is a side effect, the medicine’s real purpose is for treating type 2 diabetes. When the drug initially became popular among people trying to slim down, there became a nationwide shortage, which led to black market versions of the drug popping up for sale.
In June 2023, Amy Schumer revealed on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live she also had a bad Ozempic experience.
“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son,” the Trainwreck actress shared. “I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t].”
Reality star Hannah Jiles, who starred on Love Is Blind, also shared her story with People, saying it made her “so sick” she couldn’t take it.