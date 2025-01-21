or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Big Brother
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Big Brother UK' Star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace Reveals She 'Nearly Died' From Taking 'Black Market' Ozempic

Photo of Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace
Source: MEGA

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace explained she almost died from taking back market Ozempic.

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, who previously starred on Big Brother UK, revealed she almost died after getting Ozempic from the black market.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace
Source: MEGA

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace claimed her body reacted badly to the black market Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement

After her best friend died, Horgan-Wallce shared she gained 28 pounds and decided to take matters into her own hands to get thinner.

"I won't lie, and I'm not proud, but I bought Ozempic injections from the black market... I must have had a dodgy batch because my body reacted so badly,” she revealed. “For three days, I thought I was going to die. I was in my bed, waking up vomiting, suffering with diarrhea and falling asleep again. At one point, I had three bags of vomit by my bedside.”

The reality starlet explained she started losing her vision, with her eyes getting so blurry she couldn’t even make out her cell phone.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace
Source: MEGA

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace refused to seek medical care out of embarrassment.

Article continues below advertisement

“I had no idea what was going to happen to me,” she detailed.

Rather than seek medical care, Horgan-Wallace claimed she avoided doing so out of being “too embarrassed” because of what she’d done.

“I felt guilty over wasting NHS resources when I'd done this to myself,” she explained to The Mirror.

The former reality show competitor claimed the “horrific” situation was the “most serious” health issue she had ever been through in her life.

MORE ON:
Big Brother

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace
Source: MEGA

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace warned others to not do what she did with black market Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement

"My message is do not do it,” Horgan-Wallace warned. “I nearly died because of that s---. Your life is not worth losing over losing weight. Don't cut corners with your health, and don't buy stuff off the black market because you don't know what's in it. It's the most horrific health issue I've ever been through, and I will never do it again."

Ozempic is a very popular drug of choice in the celebrity world as of late. While losing weight is a side effect, the medicine’s real purpose is for treating type 2 diabetes. When the drug initially became popular among people trying to slim down, there became a nationwide shortage, which led to black market versions of the drug popping up for sale.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace
Source: MEGA

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace is not the only celebrity to have a negative experience with Ozempic.

In June 2023, Amy Schumer revealed on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live she also had a bad Ozempic experience.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son,” the Trainwreck actress shared. “I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t].”

Reality star Hannah Jiles, who starred on Love Is Blind, also shared her story with People, saying it made her “so sick” she couldn’t take it.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.