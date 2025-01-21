'Big Brother UK' Star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace Reveals She 'Nearly Died' From Taking 'Black Market' Ozempic

After her best friend died, Horgan-Wallce shared she gained 28 pounds and decided to take matters into her own hands to get thinner.

"I won't lie, and I'm not proud, but I bought Ozempic injections from the black market... I must have had a dodgy batch because my body reacted so badly,” she revealed. “For three days, I thought I was going to die. I was in my bed, waking up vomiting, suffering with diarrhea and falling asleep again. At one point, I had three bags of vomit by my bedside.”

The reality starlet explained she started losing her vision, with her eyes getting so blurry she couldn’t even make out her cell phone.