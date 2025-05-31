Celeb Transformations 2025: Kylie Jenner, Lizzo and More Stars Reveal Bold New Looks

She revealed this procedure in a video posted to her Instagram in March 2025. During the November 20 episode of her podcast, "Workin' on Upgrades," Trainor specifically mentioned her "mommy b------ were full of milk and now they're empty and then they're full of milk and now they're empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small."

She also noted that she's "lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as b----."

She also revealed using Mounjaro as she tried to shed 60 pounds, as she chronicled her own weight loss.

Trainor's brother also pointed out that the "All About The Bass" singer wanted a "b--- job" since she was 16.