Celeb Transformations 2025: Kylie Jenner, Lizzo and More Stars Reveal Bold New Looks
Celebrity transformations are dominating headlines this year, with stars like Meghan Trainor, Kylie Jenner and others showing off stunning new looks that have fans talking!
Meghan Trainor
Trainor is leading the charge, showcasing her stunning results from a b----- lift and augmentation.
The hitmaker, inspired by motherhood and her wellness journey, proudly shared her transformation. "It's exciting!" she gushed.
She revealed this procedure in a video posted to her Instagram in March 2025. During the November 20 episode of her podcast, "Workin' on Upgrades," Trainor specifically mentioned her "mommy b------ were full of milk and now they're empty and then they're full of milk and now they're empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small."
She also noted that she's "lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as b----."
She also revealed using Mounjaro as she tried to shed 60 pounds, as she chronicled her own weight loss.
Trainor's brother also pointed out that the "All About The Bass" singer wanted a "b--- job" since she was 16.
Lizzo
Known for her body-positive advocacy, Lizzo made proactive changes to her lifestyle too.
The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker curbed sugary drinks and embraced animal proteins like eggs and chicken in her diet. This year, she revealed on social media that she lost 16 percent of her body fat and lowered her BMI by 10.5 points.
“Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body," she told People.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling also made headlines for her own weight loss journey, banking on working out and "keeping hydrated" among parts of her healthy routines, while shifting her mindset towards fitness.
"When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it," The Office star told People in February.
Kaling has emphasized that she eats what she likes but practices portion control and moderation. She avoids extreme diets, finding that they don't work for her in the long term.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga also made headlines with her impressive weight loss journey. Lady Gaga's weight loss regimen for 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux seemed to have carried out into 2025, after the "Poker Face" hitmaker reportedly shed pounds for her role as Harley Quinn.
Although she hasn’t been vocal about this, her costar Joaquin Phoenix noted that she lost "a lot of weight" for the role, which he found "impressive" and "very difficult."
Kylie Jenner
Jenner is stirring up conversation as well. Fans previously speculated that the beauty mogul had surgery procedure after a selfie at the Paris Fashion Show, noting that she may have gone under the knife for a b---- augmentation.
Jenner previously shared that she regretted getting implants at such a young age.
"I wish I never got them done to begin with," she said.
Jenner explained that her body changed significantly with pregnancy. She acknowledged that she was "just having fun" and was "influenced by amazing b----" at the time, but now, as a mother-of-two, her perspective has shifted towards embracing natural beauty, especially for her daughter.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera proved that timeless beauty remains ageless after captivating fans with striking birthday photos showcasing her significantly slimmed-down figure.
The "Beautiful" singer has reportedly lost a substantial amount of weight, with sources suggesting a 40-pound reduction in 2025, according to a news report.
"Christina didn't feel as energetic with extra weight," said the source. "Some are concerned she'll gain the weight back but she loves all the attention she's getting."
Camille Grammer
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer made a bold move towards a more natural look by opting to remove her b----- implants. She shared the news at the beginning of 2025, revealing, "New Year, new look. I was over the look of my implants and wanted the natural look. I feel much better without them.”
Grammer underwent b----- augmentation decades prior, but the implants caused discomfort and an "unnatural appearance" due to issues like capsular contracture.