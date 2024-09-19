'This Is Epstein 2.0': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Charges Compared to Disgraced Financier's 2019 Arrest

"This is like Epstein 2.0, if you think about it," New Jersey-based lawyer and former prosecutor David Gelman said of Combs, referencing Epstein’s federal s-- trafficking crimes, which he went to jail for before committing suicide behind bars in 2019.

"You have a guy who is extremely rich and extremely powerful, just like Jeffrey Epstein was," German explained of his theory. "You have him being charged with allegations that are inhumane and unheard of against women and potential minors for s-- trafficking and sexually deviant acts, and the similarities are uncanny."