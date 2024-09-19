'This Is Epstein 2.0': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Charges Compared to Disgraced Financier's 2019 Arrest
Did Sean "Diddy" Combs take a page out of Jeffrey Epstein's book?
The now-disgraced rapper is being compared to the late infamous financier after the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested and charged with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
"This is like Epstein 2.0, if you think about it," New Jersey-based lawyer and former prosecutor David Gelman said of Combs, referencing Epstein’s federal s-- trafficking crimes, which he went to jail for before committing suicide behind bars in 2019.
"You have a guy who is extremely rich and extremely powerful, just like Jeffrey Epstein was," German explained of his theory. "You have him being charged with allegations that are inhumane and unheard of against women and potential minors for s-- trafficking and sexually deviant acts, and the similarities are uncanny."
While no one else has been charged with crimes in relation to Combs' case at this time, the renowned attorney warned more well-known stars could get dragged into the "I’ll Be Missing You" hitmaker’s legal mess.
"You only have so many rich, powerful individuals in this world, especially in the U.S.," Gelman mentioned. "I’m not going to be surprised if we read information about where Epstein and Diddy crossed paths. I know Epstein has been dead for the past few years, but his criminal involvement went back many, many years."
Among many similarities between the two familiar Hollywood faces include Combs and Epstein each having a past influence in Democratic politics, as the two were both previously photographed with former presidents.
"I don't think it's very far-fetched at all to think that the two of them knew each other, potentially," Gelman noted.
As OK! previously reported, Combs was most recently denied bail a second time at his appeal hearing on Wednesday, September 18.
Judge Andrew L. Carter deemed him a danger and a flight risk, ordering the Bad Boy Records founder to remain behind bars until his trafficking and racketeering trial.
Combs has continued to claim his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.
"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," his legal team said in a statement following the music mogul’s arrest. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
Fox News spoke to Gelman about the similarities in Combs and Epstein's cases.