or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

'This Is Epstein 2.0': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trafficking Charges Compared to Disgraced Financier's 2019 Arrest

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent trafficking arrest has reminded many of Jeffrey Epstein's infamous criminal convictions.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Did Sean "Diddy" Combs take a page out of Jeffrey Epstein's book?

The now-disgraced rapper is being compared to the late infamous financier after the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested and charged with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs jeffrey epstein trafficking arrest crime charges
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was formally charged on Tuesday, September 17, with three felony counts.

"This is like Epstein 2.0, if you think about it," New Jersey-based lawyer and former prosecutor David Gelman said of Combs, referencing Epstein’s federal s-- trafficking crimes, which he went to jail for before committing suicide behind bars in 2019.

"You have a guy who is extremely rich and extremely powerful, just like Jeffrey Epstein was," German explained of his theory. "You have him being charged with allegations that are inhumane and unheard of against women and potential minors for s-- trafficking and sexually deviant acts, and the similarities are uncanny."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs jeffrey epstein trafficking arrest crime charges
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison in August 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

While no one else has been charged with crimes in relation to Combs' case at this time, the renowned attorney warned more well-known stars could get dragged into the "I’ll Be Missing You" hitmaker’s legal mess.

"You only have so many rich, powerful individuals in this world, especially in the U.S.," Gelman mentioned. "I’m not going to be surprised if we read information about where Epstein and Diddy crossed paths. I know Epstein has been dead for the past few years, but his criminal involvement went back many, many years."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs jeffrey epstein trafficking arrest crime charges
Source: MEGA

The music mogul faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Among many similarities between the two familiar Hollywood faces include Combs and Epstein each having a past influence in Democratic politics, as the two were both previously photographed with former presidents.

"I don't think it's very far-fetched at all to think that the two of them knew each other, potentially," Gelman noted.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Combs was most recently denied bail a second time at his appeal hearing on Wednesday, September 18.

Judge Andrew L. Carter deemed him a danger and a flight risk, ordering the Bad Boy Records founder to remain behind bars until his trafficking and racketeering trial.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs jeffrey epstein trafficking arrest crime charges
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently being held without bail at a California prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs has continued to claim his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," his legal team said in a statement following the music mogul’s arrest. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Fox News spoke to Gelman about the similarities in Combs and Epstein's cases.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.