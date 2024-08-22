Bill Clinton Takes Jab at Donald Trump's Old Age During DNC Speech: Watch
Bill Clinton came out swinging when he took to the podium at the Democratic National Convention on the night of Wednesday, August 21.
During his speech, the former president — who turned 78 on Monday, August 19 — cracked a joke about his and Donald Trump's ages.
"Now let's cut to the chase: I am too old to gild the lily. Two days ago, I turned 78. The oldest man in my family for four generations," the dad-of-one revealed. "And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I’m still younger than Donald Trump."
The crowd erupted in laughter, as did social media, with one person tweeting of the quip, "The DNC is just a Trump Roast at this point and I’m living for it."
"Bill Clinton’s self-deprecating humor about aging and his rivalry with Trump is classic," another person said. "It’s a reminder that even at 78, he’s still sharp and engaged. It’s refreshing to see politicians embrace their age with a sense of humor."
While Clinton is only two months younger than the businessman, 78, Trump's age has been a hot topic during the campaign, as many believe he's too old to serve in the White House — a concern that also related to Joe Biden, 81, and resulted in him withdrawing from the 2024 election.
At the DNC one day earlier, Barack Obama also made fun of Trump for always inaccurately bragging about how many supporters show up at his rallies.
"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," the dad-of-two, 63, stated.
"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala [Harris]. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes," continued Obama as he brought his hands up and moved them closer together to indicate a small distance, seemingly making a double entendre about the size of Trump's manhood.
After the quote went viral, a user on X took a screenshot of Obama's hand gesture and quipped, "I think @StormyDaniels would say that was overly generous."
The 45-year-old adult film star — who claimed to have slept with "tiny" Trump in 2006 while he was married to Melania Trump — hilariously replied, "This is him showing the grace and empathy he spoke of during his speech."
As OK! reported, Trump paid Daniels $130K in hush money to ensure she didn't share their alleged affair with the public prior to the 2016 election. The situation resulted in the ex-president being charged with 34 felony counts in relation to falsifying business documents.
He's denied ever sleeping with Daniels.