Bill Maher Is 'Not Worried' About Donald Trump Winning the 2024 Presidential Election: 'He's Definitely Going to Lose'
Bill Maher has placed his bet on Kamala Harris to win in November!
On Friday, September 27, while speaking on the Real Time panel, the talk show host, 68, insisted Donald Trump won’t be returning to the White House.
During a sit-down with writer Fran Lebowitz, Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari and political consultant Ian Bremmer, Maher shared his stance on the upcoming election.
Bremmer began the discourse by noting that he believes voters may make the “mistake” of electing Trump again. However, Maher denounced the idea.
“We’re not. I’ve already put my marker down on that,” the comedian shared, to which Bremmer replied, “Then it’s a counter-example.”
“No, I’m not even worried about it,” Maher insisted, as Lebowitz asked, “You’re not even worried about it?”
“No, not at all,” Maher boasted. “Yeah, no, no, no, he’s definitely going to lose. You just feel it.”
Lebowitz noted that she hopes he’s “right.”
Despite many of Maher’s guests being skeptical of his confidence, he assured the panelist, “I promise you, just don’t think about it.”
“Don’t worry about it. I don’t think about it. Just don’t think about it. And then even if he does win, well, you wouldn’t have gone through all that stress,” he suggested.
As OK! previously reported, the media personality previously claimed that Trump was having an affair with conservative conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, as photos of the two getting cozy went viral online.
"I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she’s very close to Trump," he claimed. "She’s 31, looks like his type... Who’s Trump f------? Because I said, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long."
Following his remarks, Loomer herself clapped back at the author.
"I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it's a complete and blatant lie," she penned. "I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump."
Trump also came after Maher on September 21 in a Truth Social rant.
"The ratings challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO, is really having a hard time coping with TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!" the politician wrote.