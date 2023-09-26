'Legitimate Fear': Donald Trump May Start Throwing His Enemies in Jail If Reelected, Former Defense Secretary Claims

"Yeah, and I think simply also because the way Milley conducted himself was to offer candid, frank advice," Esper explained before taking a deeper dive into Trump's way of thinking. "Look, he doesn’t like that. He wants to find yes men in his office, and so yeah, he would do that."

"It’s hard for me to believe I’m saying that as well," he added. "I wish I didn’t have to say that, but if I didn’t have the experience in the Oval Office with President Trump seriously wanting to call back to active duty McChrystal and McRaven to court martial them, you know, I would be less certain. But unfortunately, it is what it is."

