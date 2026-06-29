Politics Bill Maher Says You Have to Take Donald Trump's Public Bashing in Stride: 'That's Just His Way of Talking' Source: MEGA Bill Maher justified Donald Trump's attacking of media and comedians, saying 'you just have to accept it.' Lesley Abravanel June 29 2026, Updated 12:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher justified President Donald Trump’s criticisms before officially accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. On Sunday, June 28, the comedian explained that Trump's regular public attacks are "his way of talking," noting both men are ultimately capable of laughing at the political theater. In his acceptance speech, Maher leaned into his reputation for offending both sides of the political aisle. He rejected political "groupthink" and told people who complain about being mocked to "stop being ridiculous."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bill Maher mentioned Donald Trump while accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Was Supported by Friends

Source: MEGA Woody Harrelson, Whitney Cummings and Jay Leno all came out for Bill Maher's ceremony.

The HBO host joked about a mutual deal with Trump, claiming the compromise was that Maher would receive the award and then give it to him. While Trump did not attend, impressionist Matt Friend walked onstage mimicking Trump to "steal" the award. Maher joked back to the faux-Trump, asking: "Why can't you always be that guy?" Maher's famous pals, including Whitney Cummings, Jay Leno and Woody Harrelson, relentlessly mocked Trump's "vanity" and his legal battles over the Kennedy Center building. "I’m just glad we all celebrated Bill tonight, even though Trump is now the board chair of this venue," Cummings quipped. "He actually does have a lot of power here and he has a say what productions go on here . . .so enjoy this fall’s three-month run of White Hamilton.” Rocker John Mellencamp closed the ceremony with a live performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The White House initially denied reports that the comedian was being honored with the award.

Maher’s prize wasn’t without its fair share of drama, with initial controversy stemming from a multi-layered political and cultural clash between the comedian and Trump. The initial wave of controversy began in March 2026, when reports leaked that Maher had been selected for the award. The White House initially dismissed the report as "fake news," with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declaring Maher would "NOT be getting this award.” This sparked intense backlash from critics who argued that a sitting president was using political power and personal grudges to interfere with independent cultural institutions.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Their Feud

Source: MEGA Bill Maher and the president have been at odds since 2013.

The administration later backtracked, claiming "the situation changed after further conversations.” Maher and Trump have traded insults for over a decade, famously beginning in 2013 when Trump sued Maher over a joke about an orangutan birth. Their relationship temporarily thawed in late 2025 during a private White House dinner. However, the détente exploded in February 2026 when the petulant POTUS launched a massive social media tirade calling Maher a "highly overrated lightweight" and the dinner a total waste of time. Maher countered on his HBO show, stating Trump suffered from "Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome.”

'I'd Rather Be Fighting and Yelling'

Source: MEGA Bill Maher brushed off critics who thought he wasn't hard enough on Donald Trump.