Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Terrifying Shirtless Stalker
Billie Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order again a scantily clad stalker.
On Monday, February 20, Eilish came home to find a partially unclothed man on her L.A. property. The Grammy winner entered her living room, turned on the lights, and soon saw Raymond Black staring at her through the glass.
The 21-year-old immediately called the police and authorities arrested the criminal after finding him a short distance from the singer’s residence.
A request for a temporary restraining order against Black was was submitted and approved as the court ruled the incident proved there was "a credible threat of violence or stalking.”
The legal documents granting the order stated Black must stay 100 yards away from the star's house and must stop harassing her. Black additionally cannot go near the home of Billie’s parents Maggie and Patrick.
Security footage from the “Bad Guy” songwriter’s house was obtained allegedly showing Black undressing on the property and using the pop star’s outdoor shower.
This was not the first time Eilish had a run-in with Black. He was spotted loitering in the area during her home’s construction and has trespassed onto her parents' residence in the past.
Earlier in the month, the “Happier Than Ever” singer filed a separate restraining order against a different home intruder. The court granted a 5-year restraining order against Christopher Anderson. The stalker reportedly broke into Eilish’s family home in hopes of confessing his love to the queen of Gen-Z pop.
The musician revealed that she no longer feels safe visiting her family after cops were called 5 times in December due to Anderson’s unwanted stays. The millionaire’s parents and her brother, Finneas, are also protected in the restraining order against Anderson.
The order also requires Anderson to stay 100 yards away from Eilish and her family, their homes and the singer-songwriter’s car or workplace. He also cannot contact Eilish on social media. Failure to comply with these rules will result in Anderson’s immediate arrest.
As OK! previously reported, Eilish recently opened up about her insecurities in an interview with Lana Del Rey.
"You should know that any time you ever felt like any part of the world was against you, nobody else thought that. Because I find myself thinking everybody hates me when really, that’s such a tiny sliver of reality," the singer confessed.
TMZ previously reported on Eilish's restraining orders.