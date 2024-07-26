Billy Ray Cyrus 'Donkey Kicked' a 'DWTS' Crew Member 'Out of Nowhere,' Cheryl Burke Claims After Singer's Scathing Audio Rant Against Ex Was Released
After Billy Ray Cyrus' tirade against ex Firerose came to light, Cheryl Burke claimed the singer, 62, has a temper.
On an episode of her podcast, "S--, Lies and Spray Tans," she alleged she witnessed the Hannah Montana alum hurting someone while on set of Dancing With the Stars.
"I love Billy Ray. He was always so nice to me. But I have to tell you the story," Cheryl told guest Jill Escoto during the episode.
"We have dress rehearsal right before we go live, about two hours prior to the show, and we do this as if it's the real thing, except it's like an R-rated version because [host] Tom Bergeron would always just talk s--- and it was so funny," she continued.
Though they would joke around, Burke, 40, said they would still "have to get on our marks."
But when a stage manager instructed Cyrus "to get on his mark" so the "director could light him," the country star apparently ignored them.
"[The stage manager had] been asking like three, four times by then, and Billy Ray kicked him out of nowhere. Straight up donkey kicked him," she claimed. "Don't kick him, let alone, don't kick anyone. It turned into a hot mess. His time was up after that. It was not OK. It came out of nowhere."
When Escoto asked if it was maybe an accident, Burke said those around him didn't believe so.
"No, it was very much intentional. Maybe he was nervous, but you can't physically hurt somebody," she stated. "You need to do your job. We're not doing this for free either, by the way."
As OK! previously reported, Cyrus, who split from Firerose in May, has been in hot water ever since audio leaked of him screaming at his ex, in addition to blasting his famous family, including daughter Miley Cyrus and ex-wife Tish Cyrus.
During the rant, Cyrus was not happy with Firerose.
“If you had just left it the f--- alone, now I'm really f------ pissed, once again showing you will not listen,” the Hannah Montana alum yelled at the blonde beauty.
“I don't know who the f--- you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f------ b----,” he angrily continued. “I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s---. What I think you are is a selfish f------ b----. That's what you are.”
After the audio made the rounds, he admitted he lost his cool.
"H--- yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name," he wrote on his Instagram Story.
"I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he continued. "I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."