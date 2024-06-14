Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, Demands Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Firerose, 37, Over Alleged Fraudulent Credit Card Charges

Billy Ray’s marriage to Firerose did more than cause him alleged financial trouble, as it appeared to bring about tension between himself and Miley as well. However, the Hannah Montana alum recently spoke highly of her father in a recent interview.

“Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas,” Miley said. “So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me.”