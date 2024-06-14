Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, Demands Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Firerose, 37, Over Alleged Fraudulent Credit Card Charges
Billy Ray Cyrus doesn’t want to be anywhere near his estranged wife, Firerose!
According to new court documents, the "Achy Breaky Heart,” singer, 62, has demanded a restraining order against his ex, 37, after he secretly filed for divorce in May.
Following the couple’s separation, the country artist learned about 37 unauthorized charges he believes Firerose made on his business American Express card between May 23 and June 7.
The legal paperwork claimed the charges made by the blonde beauty included several flights, Venmo payments, over $50K to a law firm and $10K to the United States Treasury.
“Upon learning of the fraudulent use of Mr. Cyrus' business American Express Card, American Express was notified, and the thirty-seven unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges,” the court documents read.
Cyrus also does not “believe that [Firerose] flew or was planning to fly to and from California on the dates of the scheduled flights purchased, but more likely purchased those flights and then cancelled them to obtain future flight credits on Delta Airlines,” according to the filing.
The father of Miley Cyrus, 31, asked the court to require Firerose to reimburse him for the charges.
As OK! previously reported, Billy Ray and Firerose split after less than a year of marriage, as the couple tied the knot in October 2023.
The father-of-six cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split.
Per the pair’s agreement, Firerose was requested to move out of their home by the end of May and Billy Ray was required to pay $5K per month for her new house for three months or until the divorce is finalized.
Billy Ray’s marriage to Firerose did more than cause him alleged financial trouble, as it appeared to bring about tension between himself and Miley as well. However, the Hannah Montana alum recently spoke highly of her father in a recent interview.
“Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas,” Miley said. “So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me.”
Billy Ray also recently shared a heartwarming message about his daughter despite their rocky relationship.
"One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair," he captioned a throwback image featuring himself and the “Wrecking Ball” songstress. "That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds."
"The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus," he added. "I’m incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist."
In Touch obtained the legal paperwork.