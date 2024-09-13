or
Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Is 'Grateful to Be Alive' After She Was Rushed to Emergency Room With 'Life-Threatening Diagnosis'

Photos of Firerose.
Source: @firerose/Instagram

Firerose is recovering at home after learning she has a 'life-threatening diagnosis.'

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Updated 10:51 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose is recovering in the comfort of her own home after experiencing a terrifying health emergency earlier this month.

The Australian singer — who finalized her brutal divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer in August after less than one year of marriage — took to Instagram on Thursday, September 12, to inform her 117,000 followers about recent medical problems she's been experiencing.

billy ray cyrus ex firerose life threatening diagnosis emergency room
Source: @firerose/Instagram

The Australian singer said she spent five days in the hospital after being 'rushed to the emergency room' earlier this month.

"Home from 5 days in hospital after being rushed to emergency & finding out I had a life-threatening diagnosis," Firerose revealed in the caption of a post — which featured a stunning selfie, a picture of her hand lying in a hospital bed, a photo of an iPhone displaying verses about "testing your faith," an image of the blonde beauty smiling in her hospital bed and a snap of flowers she received during her stay.

Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, continued: "I’m so profoundly grateful to be alive it’s hard to even explain. I’ll share more details when I’m ready but the fantastic news is God got me to the ER just in time & I’m going to be absolutely OK."

billy ray cyrus ex firerose life threatening diagnosis emergency room
Source: @firerose/Instagram

Firerose shared photos of herself inside a hospital via Instagram on Thursday, September 12.

"Beyond thankful for all the amazing doctors & nurses who took such great care of me & my beautiful soul family for every prayer, visit, text & call," she added. "The Lord reminded me I have much purpose still on earth, making music to help others & glorify Him. Now my testimony’s even stronger, with this radical grace & my life being saved once again. What a wonderful blessing each day forward is from here. 🙏🏼✨."

In response to the frightening health update, Firerose's followers flooded the 37-year-old's comments section with warm wishes.

billy ray cyrus ex firerose life threatening diagnosis emergency room
Source: MEGA

Firerose's health woes come after she finalized her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in August.

MORE ON:
Firerose
"Oh my God, I’m so happy you’re still with us. God is great. 😍," one admirer expressed, as another added: "So glad you’re feeling better. Someone is always watching over you 😇."

"Glad you’re doing some better and I’ll pray you get to feeling 100 percent better soon @firerose 🙏," a third supporter stated, while a fourth declared, "wow powerful! Glad you are doing better! Stand strong and shine bright!"

billy ray cyrus ex firerose life threatening diagnosis emergency room
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May after only seven months of marriage.

Firerose' health woes come on the heels of her nasty split from Cyrus, whom she was only married to for seven months before the 63-year-old shockingly filed for divorce in late May.

This October would have been the former couple's first wedding anniversary, however, Cyrus cited "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for their intense breakup — on top of requesting an "annulment on the grounds of fraud."

Source: OK!

Following their split, Firerose exposed "very strict rules" Cyrus allegedly enforced during their relationship.

"I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave," she claimed. “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”

