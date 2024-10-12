'Terrified' Firerose Says She Wished She'd 'Run' From Ex Billy Ray Cyrus When They Met Following the Couple's Messy Divorce
Firerose wished she never crossed paths with ex Billy Ray Cyrus.
In a new interview, the former spouse of the country star recalled the first time she met the famed father when she was only 22 years old.
The Australian singer noted that she and Cyrus met in 2010 when she was leaving an audition on the Hollywood lot where Hannah Montana was filmed. Firerose insisted she did not recognize him at the time and the two started chatting before he offered to introduce her to everyone on set.
Despite his marriage to Tish Cyrus, the pair kept in touch.
Firerose alleged Billy Ray would claim they were “soulmates,” though she was allegedly in “no way interested.”
“I couldn't have seen ten years into the future. When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back,” Firerose said.
The blonde beauty noted that they lost touch but rekindled their relationship during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a romance eventually blossomed.
“He'd say bizarre things like, ‘We're going to have this epic love story beyond anything you can imagine. We're going to have twins, and call them Melody and Harmony’,” she claimed.
Firerose claimed Billy Ray isolated her from her loved ones during their relationship. At the time, Firerose thought he was just being “protective” of her but later realized his true intentions.
“All of a sudden, instead of being my normal lively, outgoing self, I became very introverted unless we were working or together in public, where I'd often try to be overly positive as I was scared to let anyone see how devastatingly withdrawn I'd become,” she shared.
- Billy Ray Cyrus Poses With 'Angels' Dolly Parton and New Wife Firerose Amid Rift With Daughter Miley Cyrus: Photo
- Billy Ray Cyrus 'Was Hoping' to Mend Things With Daughter Miley Since Getting Married — But Singer 'Always Sides' With Her Mom
- Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Is 'Grateful to Be Alive' After She Was Rushed to Emergency Room With 'Life-Threatening Diagnosis'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, in early August, the former lovebirds finalized their divorce.
The court documents detailed that Firerose would walk away from the marriage without a penny.
"She settled for nothing just to be done with him and get away from the situation," a source said of the split.
Firerose and Billy Ray had a short-lived union, as the duo tied the knot in October 2023 and the father of Miley Cyrus filed for divorce in May 2024.
One thing Firerose did get out of the agreement was a term that cited Cyrus to hand over any credits or royalties he had on songs written or released with her.
Another source claimed that Firerose let Billy Ray off easy with the agreement.
"If this went to trial, Firerose and her team would have provided a significant amount of evidence to prove he fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image," the confidante shared.
They continued: "There is no doubt she would have been awarded the divorce, but it was much more important to her that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter and recover from her surgery peacefully."
Stellar interviewed Firerose.