Dolly Parton Raves Over Meeting 'Sweetest Guy' Keanu Reeves When He Was Little

"I remember Keanu when he was just little," she told Drew Barrymore. "She would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked."

However, it was not until Parton and Reeves met years later — once he was a certified Hollywood hunk — that she realized he was the child she once knew. "I was doing a show somewhere and somebody knocked on the door," the "9 to 5" singer recalled.

"And [Reeves] said, ‘Do you remember me? I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet while my mama was doing [your fittings].’ And I said, ‘Oh my god!’ I knew he had become a star, but it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was," she explained.