Dolly Parton Raves Over Meeting 'Sweetest Guy' Keanu Reeves When He Was Little

Dolly Parton is opening up about meeting Keanu Reeves when he was just a young boy.
During the music icon's Monday, November 27, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Parton, 77, revealed the John Wick actor's mother, Patricia Taylor, designed her famous Playboy bunny suit for the magazine's 1978 issue, which led to Taylor occasionally bringing the tot to work with her.
"I remember Keanu when he was just little," she told Drew Barrymore. "She would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked."
However, it was not until Parton and Reeves met years later — once he was a certified Hollywood hunk — that she realized he was the child she once knew. "I was doing a show somewhere and somebody knocked on the door," the "9 to 5" singer recalled.
"And [Reeves] said, ‘Do you remember me? I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet while my mama was doing [your fittings].’ And I said, ‘Oh my god!’ I knew he had become a star, but it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was," she explained.
The Fever Pitch actress, 48, went on to tell Parton that Reeves — whom she worked with on the 1986 made-for-television holiday film Babes in Toyland — once donned her Playboy outfit for Halloween.
"Oh did he? He’s great," the country music star replied. "He’s the sweetest guy."
In 2003, The Matrix star dished on his decision to rock the costume during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. "My mother did a thing for Dolly Parton for Playboy Magazine when Dolly Parton did the cover," he told the late-night host.
"She was in this kind of outfit and I wore that when I was 16," Reeves said, adding he wore "the bustier" and "the ears" but chickened out when it came to the sky-high heels.
"I didn’t do the cuff. Or did I do the cuffs? I don’t remember," he explained. "And I wore sneakers and these fishnet things."
Another person who cannot stop gushing over Reeves is his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant — who he's been with since 2019.
"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," she said in a recent interview. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?' He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."