Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Motion to Ban Estranged Wife Firerose From Using His Credit Cards After Going on Alleged $96K Spending Spree
Billy Ray Cyrus just scored a major victory in his split from his estranged wife, Firerose.
According to court documents filed on Wednesday, July 10, a Tennessee judge granted the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's motion to ban the 37-year-old from using his credit cards after she allegedly spent $96,986.05 between May 23 and June 7.
Per the legal papers, the judge found "no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges" on the cards. The documents also made it clear that both Firerose and Billy Ray, 62, must "exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements" by July 11 and will have to take part in "good faith meditation" by August 31.
As OK! previously reported, the Hannah Montana patriarch filed for divorce on May 23 after they tied the knot in October 2023. In the weeks following, Billy also filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order after claiming his former partner spent $96,000 of his money.
“Upon learning of the fraudulent use of Mr. Cyrus' business American Express Card, American Express was notified, and the thirty-seven unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges,” the documents stated.
Despite their PDA-packed romance, people in Billy's inner circle claimed the union wasn't what he thought it was. “He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” an insider claimed. “He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money. He wants her out of his life."
"They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy," the source added about the breakup.
To make things even messier, the young musician alleged her estranged husband was the problem in their short-lived marriage. “Billy had very strict rules,” Firerose dished in a recent interview. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave. If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”
“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----,'” she added. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”
