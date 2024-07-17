Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Motion to Ban Estranged Wife Firerose From Using His Credit Cards After Going on Alleged $96K Spending Spree

Per the legal papers, the judge found "no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges" on the cards. The documents also made it clear that both Firerose and Billy Ray, 62, must "exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements" by July 11 and will have to take part in "good faith meditation" by August 31.

As OK! previously reported, the Hannah Montana patriarch filed for divorce on May 23 after they tied the knot in October 2023. In the weeks following, Billy also filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order after claiming his former partner spent $96,000 of his money.