Bindi Irwin: My 3-Year-Old Daughter Yells 'Crikey!' — as She Watches Videos of Late Crocodile Hunter Steve
Bindi Irwin's daughter, Grace, is already catching onto the family's catchphrase!
“As soon as we turn Dad on, she starts doing her imitation, yelling ‘Crikey!’ through the living room," she said of the little one, 3, watching her late father's series The Crocodile Hunter. "Being able to show Grace his documentaries is incredibly special. She starts repeating what he says, and she has a plush crocodile that she gets out and puts a satellite tracker on. I cry every single time."
“He was the same person in real life as he was on screen, so I feel like Grace is able to grow up knowing him,” she continued of Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 after being barbed by a stingray.
Though Grace can't meet Steve, Bindi, 25, who is married to Chandler Powell, revealed they are very similar.
"She’s such a nonstop force of nature. Genuinely, if she’s not running around, that means she’s asleep. There’s no 'off' button. She gets that strength and energy from the Irwin side. If my dad was still alive, we’d never see Grace — he’d take her and be like, 'Let’s go climb the mountain and go see these animals!'" she said.
Grace, who is being brought up in a unique way, also seems to love animals already. "Honestly, she’s the one who runs Australia Zoo at this point. She helps at the wildlife hospital, holding tortoises and feeding giraffes. I can’t describe how wonderful it is to watch her bloom."
Grace seems to fit right in with with the whole clan.
"She has no fear when it comes to animals. I have a fear of wasps and bugs in general — I’m not scared of them, but I don’t really want a cockroach climbing on my face. She’s obsessed with bugs. Every day she’s like, 'Mama, let’s go look for bugs,'" she shared.
"She loves tortoises. Every single afternoon, we give her the option [to] go anywhere in the zoo… [It’s] always to the tortoise yard. We pick hibiscus and then go feed them. It’s very sweet," she continued. "She’s going to take over the world. She has so much energy and passion and determination. Whatever she wants to do, she’ll be good at it because she has those Irwin power genetics at play."