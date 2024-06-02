Bindi Irwin: My 3-Year-Old Daughter Yells 'Crikey!' — as She Watches Videos of Late Crocodile Hunter Steve

Bindi Irwin's daughter, Grace, is already catching onto the family's catchphrase!

“As soon as we turn Dad on, she starts doing her imitation, yelling ‘Crikey!’ through the living room," she said of the little one, 3, watching her late father's series The Crocodile Hunter. "Being able to show Grace his documentaries is incredibly special. She starts repeating what he says, and she has a plush crocodile that she gets out and puts a satellite tracker on. I cry every single time."

“He was the same person in real life as he was on screen, so I feel like Grace is able to grow up knowing him,” she continued of Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 after being barbed by a stingray.