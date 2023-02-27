OK Magazine
Chase Chrisley & Fiancée Emmy Medders Escape To Miami For Loved-Up Trip After Todd And Julie's Sentences Begin

chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami pp
Source: @chasechrisley/instagram
By:

Feb. 27 2023

While his parents remain locked up, Chase Chrisley is living life to the fullest!

The famous offspring of Todd and Julie Chrisley was spotted having some fun in the sun with fiancée Emmy Medders down in Miami, Flor. On Saturday, February 25, Chase and Emmy were seen packing on the PDA in the water while enjoying the warm weather.

chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami
Source: @chasechrisley/instagram

Emmy, clad in a brown bikini with her hair up and sunglasses on, was photographed with her hands on her fiancé's face as they shared a kiss in the water.

The blonde bombshell also shared some snaps of her own from the couple's sweet retreat, including one of her man seemingly shielding himself from the sun with a pink towel over his head and back.

Aside from showing off their private jacuzzi, Emmy also included a cute selfie in her carousel of Chase leaning over to kiss her cheek while they sat in the shade under an umbrella.

The soon-to-be newlyweds' trip comes one month after Chase's parents turned themselves in to serve their combined 19 years behind bars for their convictions in their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami
Source: @chasechrisley/instagram
In November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie was given seven years behind bars at Kentucky's Federal Medical Center Lexington. Following the judge's ruling, their daughter Savannah Chrisley assumed guardianship of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10 — the tot Todd and Julie took in from their troubled son, Kyle Chrisley.

Though Savannah, 25, has been open about how she is handling this tumultuous time, her 26-year-old brother has remained mostly tight lipped. However, in December 2022, Chase addressed his family woes, admitting they have been "going through hell" ever since the November sentencing.

chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami
Source: @chasechrisley/instagram
Joining Savannah on her podcast at the time, he explained that while it's a "terrible, terrible situation," he needs to "find the good even in the darkest times."

"I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through has made me appreciate things that I did not appreciate as much in the past," Chase continued, adding that the whole ordeal has made him do "a lot of reflecting and just figuring out who I am as a man."

chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami
Source: mega
Despite the hardships he's facing, Chase made it clear that he's shifting his focus on himself and his bride-to-be, whom he proposed to in October 2022.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m not going to worry about what everybody else is thinking and saying about me,” he told his sister. “I have to make sure that I’m good so I can be good for Emmy. I have to make sure that my family is good emotionally, and that I’m in a place emotionally that I can be there for my loved ones.”

Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained photos of Chase and Emmy.

